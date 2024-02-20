Skip to Content
UTEP

1983-84 UTEP NCAA tournament team reuniting at the Haskins Center Saturday

UTEP 1980 TEAM WEB PIC 1
Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By
Published 4:51 PM

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The 1983-84 UTEP basketball team, which posted a 27-4 record under legendary coach Don Haskins, will return to the Sun City for a 40-year reunion on Saturday.

The team will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game, matching the Miners and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Members of the 1983-84 team that are scheduled to attend on Saturday include:

·         Anthony Bailey

·         Don Bronson

·         Wayne Campbell

·         Paul Cunningham

·         Dave Feitl

·         Luster Goodwin

·         Kevin Hamilton

·         Fred Reynolds

·         Assistant Coach Tim Floyd

The 1983-84 Miners were the first of an unprecedented seven straight UTEP teams to make the NCAA Tournament.  

UTEP opened the season 15-0 to secure a top-five national ranking. 

The Miners cruised to the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship with a 13-3 mark, then won the inaugural WAC Tournament in El Paso.

Behind the leadership of senior forward Fred Reynolds (13.9 ppg) and a stifling defense that limited opponents to 59.9 points per game, UTEP closed out the year with a no. 9 ranking by the Associated Press. 

UTEP was a perfect 21-0 at home, playing before 11 sellout crowds in the Special Events Center. 

The Miners knocked off Indiana, Michigan, Arizona and Arizona State during the non-conference portion of their schedule, as well as Louisiana Tech, which was led by future NBA star Karl Malone.

Tickets for Saturday’s game start at just $9.15 and are available by calling (915) 747-UTEP or by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com.  

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content