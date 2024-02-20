1983-84 UTEP NCAA tournament team reuniting at the Haskins Center Saturday

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The 1983-84 UTEP basketball team, which posted a 27-4 record under legendary coach Don Haskins, will return to the Sun City for a 40-year reunion on Saturday.

The team will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game, matching the Miners and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Members of the 1983-84 team that are scheduled to attend on Saturday include:

· Anthony Bailey

· Don Bronson

· Wayne Campbell

· Paul Cunningham

· Dave Feitl

· Luster Goodwin

· Kevin Hamilton

· Fred Reynolds

· Assistant Coach Tim Floyd

The 1983-84 Miners were the first of an unprecedented seven straight UTEP teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

UTEP opened the season 15-0 to secure a top-five national ranking.

The Miners cruised to the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship with a 13-3 mark, then won the inaugural WAC Tournament in El Paso.

Behind the leadership of senior forward Fred Reynolds (13.9 ppg) and a stifling defense that limited opponents to 59.9 points per game, UTEP closed out the year with a no. 9 ranking by the Associated Press.

UTEP was a perfect 21-0 at home, playing before 11 sellout crowds in the Special Events Center.

The Miners knocked off Indiana, Michigan, Arizona and Arizona State during the non-conference portion of their schedule, as well as Louisiana Tech, which was led by future NBA star Karl Malone.

Tickets for Saturday’s game start at just $9.15 and are available by calling (915) 747-UTEP or by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com.