UTEP women’s basketball: Miners fall to LA Tech, 85-69

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

RUSTON, Louisiana – UTEP women’s basketball (9-16, 4-8 CUSA) lost 85-69 at LA Tech (10-17, 4-8 CUSA) Thursday evening. Mariama Sow put up a career-best 12 points in the loss.

Free throw trouble plagued the Miners once again, as they shot just 59.1 percent from the foul line. In comparison, LA Tech hit 83.3 percent from the stripe.

Jane Asinde led the team with 19 points and nine rebounds, followed by Ivane Tensaie with 17.

In addition to her 12 points, Sow grabbed six rebounds and added a block. Aaliyah Stanton tallied eight points on 50.0 percent shooting. Mahri Petree led the Miners with three assists.

The Orange and Blue finished the night shooting 49.0 percent from the floor, 40.0 percent (6-15) from deep, and 59.1 percent (13-22) from the charity stripe. The Miners pulled down 29 rebounds, dished out 11 assists, had six steals, and two blocks.

It was a back and forth start to the game, with LA Tech holding a narrow lead, 19-15, at the end of the first. Asinde had five points to lead UTEP.

The Lady Techsters stretched their lead to 11 in the second period, leading 43-32 as the teams headed to the locker rooms. Asinde paced the team with nine points, followed by Sow with eight. Sow topped the team in rebounds with five.

The Miners shot 54.5 percent (12-22) from the floor, 33.3 percent (1-3) from distance, and 53.8 percent (7-13) from the foul line in the first half. They pulled down 16 rebounds, had four assists, one steal, and one block.

LA Tech held on to its lead in the third, up 64-55 at the end of the period. Asinde continued to lead UTEP with 16 points.

The Miners got as close as six in the fourth quarter but couldn’t pull off the comeback, and the game finished 85-69 to the Lady Techsters.

LA Tech shot 53.7 percent (29-54) from the field, 50.0 percent (7-14) from beyond the arc, and 83.3 percent (20-24) from the line. The Lady Techsters tallied 27 rebounds, 18 assists, and seven blocks. Anna Larr Roberson finished with a game-high 23 points, followed by Salma Bates with 17 and Jianna Morris with 10. Anja Bukvic paced the team on the glass with five rebounds while both Bates and Silvia Nativi tallied six assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP will finish the road trip Saturday at Sam Houston. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. MT/ 2:00 p.m. CT.