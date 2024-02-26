UTEP’s Jane Asinde earns CUSA Player of the Week honors

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Jane Asinde earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors after leading the Miners in both scoring and rebounding in both of UTEP’s games this week, the league office announced Monday.

The 2023-24 Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

“I am happy for Jane being recognized not only for the last week but consistently producing all season by being a double-double player,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said.

CUSA Player of the Week – Jane Asinde

Led the Miners in both scoring and rebounding in both games as the Miners split at LA Tech and Sam Houston …. tallied 19 points and nine rebounds, including six offensive rebounds, against LA Tech …. also tacked on two assists and a steal against the Lady Techsters … shot 46.2 percent (6-13) from the floor and 77.8 percent (7-9) from the foul line … played a team-high 35 minutes … stuffed the stat sheet against the Bearkats, posting a game-best 22 points and 14 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season… added four assists, one steal, and two blocks … shot 63.6 percent (7-11) from the field and went a perfect 8-8 at the charity stripe.

Asinde is the third Miner to be recognized with a weekly conference award after Erin Wilson earned CUSA Player of the Week on January 1 and Aaliyah Stanton was named CUSA Freshman of the week twice, on November 27 and January 29.