UTEP women’s track & field ranked 19th in new USTFCCCA poll

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - The UTEP women’s track and field team is ranked 19th in the latest US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) poll released on Monday.

The Miners have tallied 101.51 points and are the lone school outside a Power Five conference to be ranked in the top 25.

UTEP sits ahead of Illinois, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, Oregon and Louisville.

Latest Women’s Poll (04.01.24)



The squad is coming off a busy weekend at the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational, while the Miners saw success at the Arizona Spring Break Fiesta a few weeks back.

Niesha Burgher’s efforts have helped propel UTEP as she ranks fourth nationally in the 200m with a time of 22.85 (+2.3) and fifth in the 100m dash with an 11.12 (+2.5).

Marissa Simpson ranks 10th in the 100m hurdles with a 13.05 (+2.9).

Arianne Morais ranks seventh in the javelin with a 54.18m (177-9) and Alla Parnov ranks 13th with a program-record 4.25m (13-11.25).

Loubna Benhadja ranks 23rd in the 400m hurdles with a 58.21, while freshman Rejoice Sule has impressed in her early career ranking 28th in the 100m dash with a 11.32 (+2.9).

The Miners have also experienced wealth early in the season as the women’s 4x100 team is ranked 15th and the 4x400 squad is 29th.

The team is in pursuit of finishing the season in the top 25 for the first time in 14 seasons when the Miners concluded the 2010 campaign ranked in the top 10.