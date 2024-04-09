Will Hernandez tabbed as celebrity coach at UTEP football Orange vs. Blue Spring game

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas -NFL standout Will Hernandez will serve as a celebrity coach for the 2024 UTEP Football Orange vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. in the Sun Bowl.

The Orange & Blue Game is sponsored by Speaking Rock.

Additional celebrity coaches will be announced in the near future.

“I would like to thank Will for participating in this year’s Orange vs. Blue Spring Game, and I can’t wait to welcome him back to the Sun Bowl!” UTEP coach Scotty Walden said. “He is a competitive guy and it’s going to be fun watching him coach up his team on April 20. We’re going to have a lot of fun and it makes it a little more special when we’re able to involve our legendary Miner alumni in the game!”

Hernandez is a six-year NFL vet (2018-present) who has played in a combined 92 games with 86 starts for the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.

He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2018.

A four-year starter for the Miners (2014-17), he was tabbed a second team All-American in 2016 and a first team All-American in 2017.

The Orange & Blue game will be followed by the 2024 edition of the UTEP Athletics "Garage Sale," featuring over 10,000 official team apparel items including over 800 jerseys.

Admission to the Orange & Blue Game is $5. Fans must have a game ticket to access the Garage Sale, which will immediately follow the Orange & Blue Game at approximately 1 p.m. in the Sun Bowl concourse.



All ticket sales will support the UTEP Football Gridiron Club. Funds raised through the Gridiron Club are used to complement the annual operating budget for UTEP Football.



Tickets to the Orange & Blue Game are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.