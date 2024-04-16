Quintin Demps comes aboard as honorary coach for UTEP football Orange vs. Blue Spring game

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - NFL veteran Quintin Demps will serve as an honorary coach for the 2024 UTEP Football Orange vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday (April 20) at 10 am in the Sun Bowl.

The Orange & Blue Game is sponsored by Speaking Rock.

“We are thrilled that Quintin has chosen to come back to the Sun City and take part in this year’s Orange vs. Blue Spring Game!” UTEP coach Scotty Walden said. “He is one of the all-time Miner greats, and enjoyed a long and successful career in the NFL before branching into college coaching. We look forward to developing relationships with all of our alumni and we are excited to have a host of former Miners here in the Sun Bowl on Saturday as we kick off a new era of UTEP Football.”

Demps played in 110 games across 10 seasons in the NFL (2008-17), tallying 312 tackles, 18 interceptions and 44 pass breakups.

He also returned 110 kickoffs for 2,931 yards and two touchdowns.

Demps lettered for the Miners from 2004-07. He ranks first in school history in interception yards (404), second in interceptions (17) and tied for second in pass breakups (24).

The Orange & Blue game will be followed by the 2024 edition of the UTEP Athletics "Garage Sale," featuring over 10,000 official team apparel items including over 800 jerseys.

Admission to the Orange & Blue Game is $5. Fans must have a game ticket to gain immediate access to the Garage Sale, which will immediately follow the Orange & Blue Game at approximately 1 pm in the Sun Bowl concourse.



All ticket sales will support the UTEP Football Gridiron Club.

Funds raised through the Gridiron Club are used to complement the annual operating budget for UTEP Football.



Tickets to the Orange & Blue Game are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.