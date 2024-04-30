UTEP student-athletes & teams honored at 2024 Golden Pick Awards

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP student-athletes and teams were recognized at the sixth-annual Golden Pick Awards, sponsored by the Robbins Family, at the Don Haskins Center on Monday.

A list of the major award winners and a summation of their accomplishments follows below.

In an action-packed show to cap the year that had an “Academy Awards” flavor to it, the academic and athletic achievements of Miner student-athletes from the past season were highlighted.



The Robbins family, including Dede, her sister Rachel, and their parents, Louis and Marie, have been life-long supporters of UTEP Athletics.

Men’s Athlete of the Year – Xavier Butler, Men’s Track & Field

Butler earned a pair of silver medals in the 200-meter dash (20.97) at the 4x400-meter relay (3:13.79) at the 2024 CUSA ITF Championships. He is a three-time CUSA Freshman of the Week, and he also earned an Outdoor Freshman of the Week honor recently.

Women’s Athlete of the Year – Niesha Burgher, Women’s Track & Field

Burgher holds the program record in the women’s indoor 200-meter dash with a blazing time of 22.90 on Feb. 10, 2024, at the Jarvis Scott Open. She was named the CUSA Female Track Performer of the Meet while she was also selected to compete at the 2024 Division I ITF Championships in Boston where she earned second team All-American honors. Burgher was honored as CUSA Athlete of the Week on Feb. 13.

Team of the Year – Indoor Volleyball

The Miners piled up 25 wins, their most since 1988 (26), to power them to a memorable season. UTEP opened the year by besting nearly ranked and Pac-12 power Washington in five sets, its first of two Power Five victories on the year. After coming up shy in five sets to eventual CUSA Champion WKU, the team rallied around each other to make a historic run to the finals of the NIVC. It marked the first championship appearance for UTEP, which captivated the heart of the city by playing in front of sold-out crowds in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Individually, the Miners had four All-CUSA performers.

Coach of the Year – Ben Wallis, Indoor Volleyball

Wallis directed the Miners to a stout record of 25-10 (11-5 CUSA), aided by advancing to the program’s first appearance in the NIVC Championship game. UTEP posted the first undefeated mark at home during the regular season in school history. The Miners knocked off two Power Five programs and had three straight sellouts during the magical run in the NIVC. The 25 wins were the most since 1988 (26). He sports the best winning percentage and second-most victories in school history.

Moment of the Year – UTEP Volleyball Sweeps South Florida To Advance To NIVC Championship Game

The UTEP volleyball team swept South Florida in a sold-out Memorial Gym to advance to the program’s first appearance in the NIVC Championship game. That moment epitomized the Miners’ magical run in the tournament, with the city embracing a UTEP squad that eventually finished 25-10. UTEP had three straight sellouts in the NIVC.

Best Comeback – Mahri Petree, Women’s Basketball

After playing just two games during the 2022-23 season due to injury, Petree came back better than ever this year. She started 24 of 32 games, averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while helping the Miners lay the foundation for future success.

Women’s Newcomer of the Year – Alla Parnov, Women’s Track & Field

Parnov made an immediate impact as she set the program record in the women’s indoor pole vault with a 4.13-meter leap (13-6.5) in her very first collegiate meet at the Stan Scott Memorial. She went on to up the mark to 4.15 meters (13-7.25) at the New Mexico Team Open in her next meet. Parnov claimed a silver medal at the CUSA ITF Championships. She was the CUSA Field Athlete of the Week and Freshman of the Week on Feb. 20. Parnov continued her success in the outdoor season, setting the school record with a 4.25-meter leap (13-11.25) at the prestigious Texas Relays.

Men’s Newcomer of the Year – David Terrell Jr., Men’s Basketball

Terrell Jr. burst onto the scene by being named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, which was no surprise after staking the CUSA Freshman of the Week honor a school-record six times. A key contributor off the bench who helped UTEP reach its first CUSA Tournament Championships game since 2011, he tied for third on the team in assists, shared fifth place in steals and was sixth in scoring.

Jon Dorenbos Lifetime Achievement Award – John Birkelbach

Birkelbach set program shot put records in his first and second years and posted top-10 finishes in both the NCAA Indoor (1968 and 1969) and Outdoor Championships (1968). His contributions didn’t stop on the playing field. Since concluding his athletic career, he has devoted immeasurable time and resources to enhancing UTEP’s academic and athletic programs, ensuring the success of future generations of Miners. His dedication extends into the El Paso community, where he practices law and supports various local initiatives, making a lasting impact.

Thomas Howard Walk-On Student-Athlete Award – Buzz Flabiano, Football & Aspen Salazar, Women’s Basketball

In his first full season as UTEP’s starting kicker, Flabiano made 10-of-14 field goal attempts and added 29-of-30 extra points, leading the Miners with 59 points. His big highlight was a 32-yard field goal, his third of the game, in the waning seconds of a come-from-behind victory at Sam Houston. It capped a 14-point comeback, the Miners’ biggest on the road since 2016. He has a 4.0 GPA. Aspen appeared in 24 games off the bench for the Miners, shooting 50 percent from the floor. The Las Cruces native pulled down 13 rebounds, added 12 assists, eight steals, and two blocks. She scored a career-high eight points on 4 for 5 shooting at Liberty, while grabbing a career-best four rebounds against eventual CUSA champion and NCAA second-round participant Middle Tennessee. Aspen made the most of her minutes with aggressive play, great court vision and carries a 3.0 GPA.

Dr. Louis Robbins Award for Academic Excellence (Top Senior GPA) – Veronika Lebisova, Tennis and Lucas Flores, Football. Lebisova will finish her degree in kinesiology in May, and she has a perfect 4.0 GPA. Lucas completed his undergraduate degree in accounting in the fall, sporting a 3.8 GPA.

Community Service Award – Beach Volleyball

The beach volleyball program amassed more than 215 community service hours on the year.

Team GPA – Tennis

The tennis team has the top GPA for all Miner programs for the fourth straight year, boasting a combined GPA of 3.87.

Team/Department MVPs

Men's Cross Country – Victor Kibiego

Women's Cross Country – Ruth Jerubet

Men's Basketball – Tae Hardy

Women's Basketball – Jane Asinde

Beach Volleyball – Paulina Acuna

Cheer – Samuel Gregory and Demi Nash

Creative – Christian Solis

Dance – Brianna Carranco

Football – Maurice Westmoreland

Men's Golf – Dylan Teeter

Women's Golf – Marta Romeu Chen

Marketing – Alexia Villa

Rifle – Xan Keel

SAAC – Deanna Almaguer

Soccer – Sheyliene Patolo

Softball – Zaylie Calderon

Sports Medicine – Desiree Zaragua

Men's Strength and Conditioning – Sione Tonga’uiha, Football

Women's Strength and Conditioning – Torrance Lovesee, Indoor Volleyball

Tennis – Hanna Telzynska

Men's Indoor Track & Field – Xavier Butler

Men's Outdoor Track & Field – Victor Kibiego

Women's Indoor Track & Field – Niesha Burgher

Women's Outdoor Track & Field – Arianne Morais

Indoor Volleyball – Alianza Darley