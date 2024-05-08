UTEP rallies with seven unanswered runs to defeat Jax State, 7-6; Miners stay alive in CUSA tournament

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After losing their first game in the Conference USA Tournament against Louisiana Tech, 2-0, the Miners battled back in a elimination game against Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks had a 6-0 lead in the 6th inning, but UTEP rallied winning the game 7-6 to stay alive in the tournament.

The Miners scored 7 unanswered runs against the Gamecocks.

UTEP will next take the field Thursday at 5 p.m. against the losing team of the game between NMSU and Liberty.