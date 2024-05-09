CUSA Outdoor Track & Field Championships begin Friday at Kidd Field

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The 2024 Conference USA Championships will be held at Larry K. Durham Track at Kidd Field on May 10-12.

The three-day meet begins Friday morning and wraps up on Sunday night.

Tickets are available here, only $20 for all three days.

Friday’s action starts at 9:30 a.m. with the combined events (decathlon, heptathlon), while the field events begin at 3:30 p.m., and the track events go off at 6 p.m. Saturday will start with the conclusion of the combined events, while the field events start at 3 p.m., and the track races at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s final day will begin with the field events starting at noon, while the finals of the track events will begin at 6 p.m. The three-day meet will conclude on Sunday night with the 4x400-meter relays – the women’s event will start at 8:50 p.m. while the men will run at 9 p.m.

During three days of nonstop action, UTEP will compete against FIU, Jax State, Liberty, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, NM State, Sam Houston and WKU.

Since joining CUSA, this will mark the fifth time the Miners are hosting The Championships. UTEP hosted the meet in 2006, 2008, 2015 and most recently in 2017.

Competing for the women’s squad are Loubna Benhadja (400m H, 4x4), Chinique Brown (100m, 200m), Niesha Burgher (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Lizbeth Fierro (shot put, hammer), Asia Hodge (100m), Brenda Jerop (5000m, 3000m S), Ruth Jerubet (5000m, 3000m S), Vallary Kiplagat (1500m, 5000m), Salma Licon (5000m, 3000m S), Sandra Maiyo (5000m, 10,000m), Zani Meaders (400m, 4x1, 4x4), Thiaxi Melendez (400m H), Arianne Morais (shot put, javelin), Natalie J. Murillo (discus, hammer), Esther Osisike (shot put, discus, hammer), Alla Parnov (pole vault), Alexa Rangel (5000m, 10,000m), Alyssa Rosales (200m, 400m), Marissa Simpson (200m, 100m H, 4x1), Rejoice Sule (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Princess Uche (400m, 4x4), Karen Villa Medina (heptathlon), and Paris Watson (discus).

Taking the track and field for the men are Jakub Belik (high jump, triple jump), Oleksandr Blonskyi (high jump, pole vault, decathlon), Xavier Butler (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Jalen Cadet (200m, high jump, long jump, javelin, decathlon, 4x1), Stephen Carreto (400m H, 4x4), Titus Cheruiyot (5000m, 10,000m), Karon Dean (100m, 200m, 4x1), Kevin Hewitt (400m), Joshua Hill (400m, 4x4), Alek Hristov (shot put, discus), Noah Jirgens (hammer), Maxwell Kipkosgei (800m), Atiq Muhammad (100m, long jump), Julio Pacheco Estrada (400m, 4x4), Mathew Polk (100m, 200m, 4x1), Oriade Rashid (100m, 200m, 4x1), Kenneth Talavera (800m, 5000m), Aron Tanui (800m, 1500m, 4x4), Zacarias Velasquez (long jump), Maurice Westmoreland (shot put, discus) and Jordani Woodley (110m H, 4x1).

CUSA RANKINGS (PERFORMANCE LIST)

m100

4th – Butler – 10.21

12th – Rashid – 10.45

w100

1st – Burgher – 11.12

3rd – Sule – 11.32

m200

5th – Butler – 20.90@

12th – Cadet – 21.33

w200

1st – Burgher – 22.85

2nd – Sule – 23.17@

m400

2nd – Pacheco Estrada – 46.71

3rd – Hill – 47.00@

w400

4th – Burgher – 54.37

5th – Uche – 54.46

m800

2nd – Tanui – 1:48.93

4th – Kipkosgei – 1:51.81

5th – Talavera – 1:52.17

m1500

6th – Tanui – 3:50.61

w10,000

4th – Maiyo – 33:45.74

w100m H

1st – Simpson – 12.92

m110m H

1st – Woodley – 13.44

m400m H

6th – Carreto – 53.85

w3000m S

3rd – Jerubet – 11:19.19

m4x100

1st – UTEP – 39.71

w4x100

1st – UTEP – 44.18

m4x400

1st – UTEP – 3:12.13

w4x400

2nd – UTEP – 3:38.00

m High Jump

1st – Belik – 2.17m (7-1.5)

w Pole Vault

2nd – Parnov – 4.25m (13-11.25)

m Long Jump

2nd – Cadet – 7.54m (24-9)

5th – Muhammad – 7.25m (23-9.5)

8th – Velasquez – 6.84m (22-5.25)

m Shot Put

4th – Westmoreland – 16.16m (53-0.25)

6th – Hristov – 15.54m (51-0)

m Discus

2nd – Hristov – 58.47m (191-10)

9th – Westmoreland – 50.62m (166-1)

w Discus

2nd – Osisike – 51.63m (169-5)

6th – Murillo – 48.38m (158-9)

m Javelin

10th – Cadet – 44.13m (144-9)

w Javelin

1st – Morais – 57.26m (187-10)

NATIONAL RANKING NOTABLES (PERFORMANCE LIST)

WOMEN

3rd – Arianne Morais – Javelin (54.18m [177-9])

11th – Marissa Simpson – 100m H (12.92)

t-9th – Niesha Burgher – 100m (11.12)

t-15th – Niesha Burgher – 200m (22.85)

t-27th – Alla Parnov – pole vault (4.25m [13-11.25])

MEN

15th – Jordani Woodley – 110m H (13.44)

20th – Jakub Belik – high jump (2.17m [7-1.5])

26th – Aleks Hristov – discus (58.47m [191-10])