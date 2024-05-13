UTEP to host CUSA Volleyball Tournament this upcoming season

EL PASO, Texas - The Conference USA Volleyball Tournament is coming to El Paso/UTEP.

UTEP officials confirmed to ABC-7 that the conference tournament will be held at UTEP's Memorial Gymnasium this upcoming season.

This will be the first time ever that UTEP hosts a conference tournament in volleyball.

Eight teams will take part in the tournament over the course of five days.

UTEP will first look to qualify for the tournament, as will nearby New Mexico State.

However, UTEP will have the home court advantage throughout the tournament and NMSU will have the shortest distance to travel than any other CUSA school.

UTEP's volleyball program has been successful the last couple of years.

Last season, the Miners made it to the championship match of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

UTEP got to host three rounds of the tournament including the title match.

All three games were played before sold out crowds at UTEP's Memorial Gym.

If the Miners can replicate that type of season this year, no doubt Memorial Gym will be rocking once again for the CUSA Tournament.