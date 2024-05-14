UTEP’s David Terrell Jr. garners Conference USA Winter Spirit of Service award

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP men’s basketball guard David Terrell Jr. has added to his list of accolades by earning the Conference USA Winter Spirit of Service Award, the league office revealed Tuesday.

The award honors student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their sport.

The Spirit of Service Award is presented three times throughout the season, with Tuesday’s honorees representing track and field and basketball.

The Dallas native boasts a 3.85 cumulative GPA while majoring in business and is on track to earn a spot on the CUSA Academic Honor Roll while also securing a CUSA Commissioner’s Academic Medal (min. 3.75 GPA). He also logged six official hours of community service in three different events, taking part in “Basketball in the Barrio,” “Rebuilding Together El Paso,” and “Minerpalooza.”

He made his first season in the Sun City a memorable one on the court as well, helping the Miners advance to the conference tournament championship contest for the first time since 2011.

That included UTEP knocking off top seed Sam Houston, marking the program’s first win vs. a No. 1 seed at the event since 1993.

He claimed a school-record six CUSA Freshman of the Week honors on the way to being named the 2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year, the first Miner to do so since 2014 and fourth all time (two in WAC, two in CUSA).

A key contributor off the bench, he appeared in all 34 contests and logged 19.4 minutes per game. He tied for third on the team in assists (1.8 apg-22nd CUSA), shared fifth place in steals (1.3 spg-tied ninth CUSA) and was sixth in scoring (5.4 ppg). He also added 1.7 rebounds per contests.

Terrell Jr. reached double figures in scoring in six tilts, including tying his career high with 12 in the CUSA quarterfinal come-from-behind triumph vs. Liberty.

He was also voted as the UTEP Athletics Men’s Newcomer of the Year at the sixth-annual Golden Pick Awards on April 29.