UTEP’s Maiyo, Morais advance to Eugene on Thursday at the NCAA West preliminaries

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - UTEP track and field’s Arianne Morais finished first overall in the first round of the women’s javelin throw, and freshman Sandra Maiyo finished in the top 12 in the 10,000-meter race to punch their tickets to Eugene on day two at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships West First Round in Fayetteville, Ark., at John McDonnell Field on Thursday.

Morais started the day for the Miners by earning a spot at the NCAA Championships after throwing a season-best 57.41 meters (188-4) and finishing first overall. After posting back-to-back throws of 49.12 meters, she reached her mark on the third hurl beating out Nebraska’s Rhema Otabor (56.94m) for first overall.

The senior will compete at the NCAA Championships for a third consecutive year. Morais finished 22nd (50.26m) in 2022 and placed 14th (51.43m) last season.

Maiyo wrapped up the evening by booking her flight to compete at the NCAA Championships at historic Hayward Field. Maiyo finished 12th overall clocking in 34:29.70 in the women’s 10,000 semifinals.

Maiyo is the first Miner since Winny Koech in 2017 to compete in the women’s 10k at the NCAA Championships.

Marissa Simpson clocked in a personal-best 12.93 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, finishing first in heat 3 and seventh overall.

Simpson will compete in the 100 hurdles quarterfinals on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. MT/6:15 CT. Her previous best was 12.94. Simpson was the lone Group of Five competitor to finish in the top 14.

Former Miner Maribel Caicedo finished first overall with a personal best, collegiate, and facility record of 12.49 in the 100 hurdles.

Loubna Benhadja clocked in a personal-best 57.49 in the 400-meter hurdles, placing 11th overall to qualify for Saturday’s 400 hurdles quarterfinals at 6:25 p.m. MT/7:25 CT. Her previous best was 58.03.

Niesha Burgher and Rejoice Sule advanced to Saturday’s 100-meter dash quarterfinals at 5:35 p.m. MT/6:35 CT. Sule clocked in an 11.18 (19th overall) Burgher had an 11.20 (21st).

Burgher also qualified for the women’s 200-meter dash quarterfinals after clocking in 22.87 (2.4) and placing 13th overall. Saturday’s 200 quarter will start at 6:50 p.m. MT/7:50 CT.

COMING UP FRIDAY

Jordani Woodley will look to book his flight to Eugene when he vies for a spot in the men’s 110-meter hurdles quarterfinals (heat 3, lane 6) on Friday at 5 p.m. MT/6 CT. Woodley is coming off a record-setting performance in which the junior clocked in a school and personal-best 13.41 on Wednesday night.

The men’s 4x100-meter team will run the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. MT/5 CT.

Aleks Hristov and Maurice Westmoreland will lead off the day for the Miners in the first round of the men’s discus throw at Noon MT/1 CT.

Jakub Belik will compete in the first round of the men’s high jump at 1 p.m. MT/2 CT.

2024 NCAA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST FIRST-ROUND INFO: Live Results | Schedule

ESPN+ Links: Fri | Sat

MEN’S FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Discus Throw first round (Fri., Noon MT/1 CT)

16. Aleks Hristov – 58.47m (191-10) (Flight 3, Position 16)

47. Maurice Westmoreland – 54.41m (178-6) (Flight 1, Position 2)

High Jump first round (Fri., 1 p.m. MT/2 CT)

Jakub Belik – 2.17m (7-1.5) (Flight 1, Position 6)

4x100m Relay quarterfinals (Fri., 4 p.m. MT/5 CT)

Dean, Cadet, Rashid, Butler, Muhammad – 39.71 (Heat 3, Lane 3)

110m Hurdles quarterfinals (Fri., 5 p.m. MT/6 CT)

Jordani Woodley (Heat 3, Lane 6)

WOMEN’S SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Discus Throw first round (Sat., Noon MT/1 CT)

Esther Osisike – 51.63m (169-5) (Flight 1, Position 4)

4x100m Relay quarterfinals (Sat., 4 p.m. MT/5 CT)

Meaders, Burgher, Simpson, Sule – 44.18 (Heat 3, Lane 2)

100m Hurdles quarterfinals (Sat., 5:15 p.m. MT/6:15 CT)

Marissa Simpson (Heat 1, Lane 6)

100m quarterfinals (Sat., 5:35 p.m. MT/6:35 CT)

Niesha Burgher (Heat 1, Lane 9)

Rejoice Sule (Heat 2, Lane 8)

400m Hurdles quarterfinals (Sat., 6:25 p.m. MT/7:25 CT)

Loubna Benhadja (Heat 2, Lane 3)

200m quarterfinals (Sat., 6:50 p.m. MT/7:50 CT)

Niesha Burgher (Heat 1, Lane 8)

4x400m Relay quarterfinals (Sat., 7:45 p.m. MT/8:45 CT)

Uche, Benhadja, Sule, Burgher – 3:36.12 (Heat 1, Lane 7)