Trio of Miners earn academic All-District honors
(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Softball's Zaylie Calderon, Lexi Morales, and Ajia Richard have been named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District® Softball Team, announced by the organization Tuesday.
To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50, be a sophomore academically and have a year-in-residence at their current school and have appeared in at least 50 percent of the team's contests.
The 2023-24 Academic All-District® Softball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.
Morales and Richard were selected as CSC Academic All-America® finalists and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 18, 2024.
Zaylie Calderon | 4.0 GPA, MS Leadership Studies
Calderon made 28 appearances in the circle with 5 starts, achieving a team-best 3.05 ERA. She recorded 37 strikeouts over 48.1 innings pitched and set a school record with 7 saves in a single season, bringing her career total to a record 11 saves. Calderon also excelled academically, being recognized on the 2024 CUSA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll and as a medalist.
Lexi Morales | 3.86 GPA, Forensic Sciences
Morales, UTEP's starting left fielder in all 47 games, earned CSC Academic All-District honors for the second consecutive year. She posted a .308 batting average, led the team with 16 doubles and 29 walks, and was named to the 2024 Conference USA All-Academic Team. Additionally, Morales was recognized on the 2024 CUSA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll and as a medalist.
Ajia Richard | 3.87 GPA, Education
Richard, UTEP's starting third baseman in all 47 games, led the team in nearly all offensive categories with a .384 batting average, 56 hits, nine home runs, and 41 RBIs. She earned a spot on the 2024 NFCA Second Team All-Region and was named to the 2024 First Team All-CUSA. Richard's academic achievements include being on the 2024 Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll, receiving a Commissioner's Academic Medal, and making the 2024 Conference USA All-Academic Team.