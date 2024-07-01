WGCA names UTEP golf’s Dawson, Kyoumjian, Romeu Chen to All-American Scholar team

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida – UTEP women’s golf’s Lea Dawson, Taline Kyoumjian and Marta Romeu Chen were announced to the prestigious 2023-24 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team on Monday.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players.

To be selected, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season, and have played in 50 percent of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.

Dawson boasted a 3.83 in Multidisciplinary Studies in her first season as a Miner after transferring from Memphis.

The Isle of Man native competed in seven tournaments for the Miners this season, averaging 77.4 strokes per round.

She posted a 4-under par 68 at the Red Raider Invitational in September to lead UTEP to a fifth-place finish.

At that some tourney, Dawson recorded her best 54-round score with a 216 (E).

She also was the top UTEP finisher and tallied her first top 10 finish as a Miner.

Dawson was also recently named to the CUSA All-Academic second team. In her time at Memphis, she was a 3x AAC All-Academic Team Member.

Kyoumjian worked towards a 3.57 GPA in her first year as a business major.

The freshman from Seyssins, France, played in eight tournaments and averaged 75.9 strokes per round.

Her best finish came at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial was tied for 13th at 2-over par 218 (72-72-74). Kyoumjian’s 218 was her lowest 54-round score in her first collegiate tournament.

Romeu Chen maintained a 3.54 GPA in industrial & systems engineering.

The junior competed in nine events during the season and recorded the top stroke average on the squad with a 74.0.

The native of Valencia, Spain, was named to the 2024 All-Conference USA third team.

She was the first Miner since 2022 to be selected to the All-CUSA team.

Romeu Chen posted a season-low 70 at the Clash at Boulder Creek and recorded her career-best 54-hole score of 215.

She was the top Miner on five occasions, most of any golfer on the team.

She posted a one top-10 finish, earning a spot on the podium with a T3rd finish at the Pinetree Women’s Intercollegiate.

Romeu Chen also picked up a CUSA Golfer of the Week nod Feb. 8 after helping the Miners to a seventh-place finish at the Texas