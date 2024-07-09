CSC names UTEP’s Morais Academic All-America®

Skip to Content
AUSTIN, Texas - UTEP’s Arianne Morais was named to the 2023-24 Academic All-America® women’s track and field/cross country second team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Tuesday.

Morais maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA in Leadership Studies (Gr) in the class.

On the field, Morais earned second team All-American honors in the javelin throw for a second consecutive season.

She was named the CUSA Outdoor Female Field Performer of the Meet after she captured gold in the javelin at the CUSA Championships with a meet-record 56.53 meters (185-5).

The senior launched a season-best 57.41 meters (188-4) at the NCAA West Prelims to advance to her third consecutive Nationals.

The native of Oslo, Norway, won three regular-season events at the Arizona Spring Break Fiesta, Mt. SAC Relays, and Desert Heat Classic while placing fourth at the Texas Relays.

Morais was also named to the 2024 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll and honored as a CUSA Academic Medalist.

