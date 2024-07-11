UTEP women’s basketball announces 2025 CUSA schedule

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The 2024-25 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP women’s basketball team was announced by head coach Keitha Adams Thursday.

After a fresh look to CUSA last year, this season will only feature one new member (Kennesaw State). FIU, Jax State, LA Tech, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, NM State, Sam Houston and WKU remain to make up the 10-team conference along with UTEP

The Orange and Blue will have to prove their mettle early by playing their first three league contests and five of the initial seven on the road. The benefit of that, however, is that the latter half of UTEP’s conference slate is heavy laden with home games. Seven of the final 11 league tilts will be held inside the Don Haskins Center.

The CUSA lidlifter is set for at LA Tech (Jan. 2), with matchups at Sam Houston (Jan. 4) and at I-10 rival NM State (Jan. 11) rounding out the opening three-game roadswing. Other road tilts include at Jax State (Jan. 23), at Kennesaw State (Jan. 25), at FIU (Feb. 13), at Liberty (Feb. 15), at WKU (Feb. 27) and at Middle Tennessee (March 1).

UTEP gets a reprieve from contests in hostile territory with its CUSA home lidlifter against Liberty (Jan. 16), with FIU (Jan. 18) also paying a visit to the Sun City that weekend. The Miners also have home games against WKU (Jan. 30), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 1), NM State (Feb. 8), Kennesaw State (Feb. 20), Jax State (Feb. 22), Sam Houston (March 6) and LA Tech (March 8) for the regular-season finale and “Senior Day.”

It will mark year two for the Miners since the winningest coach in program history, Keitha Adams, returned to guide UTEP. Senior starters Ivane Tensaie and Delma Zita are back in the fold to set the tone for the squad. Sophomores Thelma Barbitch, Aspen Salazar, Luisa Vydrova and Dunja Zecevic return as well. Adams and her staff have hit the recruiting trail hard to round out the roster. Vydrova and Zecevic are currently gaining tremendous experience by representing their respective countries at the European Championships U20.

2024-25 UTEP Women’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Home Games in Bold