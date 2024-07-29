UTEP men’s basketball headed to the Bahamas this week

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men's basketball team will be headed to paradise this week.

Wednesday, the team will fly out to Nassau in the Bahamas.

While the team will sight-see and spend some time at the beach, the Miners will be putting in some work on the island.

UTEP is scheduled to play two exhibition games against local teams from the Bahamas and will also take part in a basketball clinic.

This is the team's first overseas trip since the Miners visited Puerto Rico in 2017.