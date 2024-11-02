Halftime Update: Middle Tennessee & UTEP tied at 10

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in another tight game as they find themselves tied at the half with Middle Tennessee, 10-10.

UTEP freshman quarterback JP Pickles got the start under center for the Miners as Skyler Locklear remains in concussion protocol.

UTEP entered Saturday's game with a 1-7 overall record, 1-4 in Conference USA.

Both offenses struggled to get any production in the first quarter.

After the teams traded a pair of field goals in the first quarter, both would find the end zone in the second quarter.

Pickles would score a touchdown on a quarterback keeper to give the Miners their first lead of the game, 10-3.

UTEP's defense is playing a great game as the Miners defense recorded two interceptions in the first half.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

MT kicker Zeke Rankin connects on a 21 yard field goal 3-0 Middle Tennessee

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano connects on 32 yard field goal 3-3

Second Quarter

UTEP quarterback JP Pickles with a 17 yard run for a touchdown 10-7 UTEP

MT quarterback Nicholas Vattiato with a 61 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Myles Butler 10-10