Skip to Content
UTEP

Halftime Update: Middle Tennessee & UTEP tied at 10

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in another tight game as they find themselves tied at the half with Middle Tennessee, 10-10.

UTEP freshman quarterback JP Pickles got the start under center for the Miners as Skyler Locklear remains in concussion protocol.

UTEP entered Saturday's game with a 1-7 overall record, 1-4 in Conference USA.

Both offenses struggled to get any production in the first quarter.

After the teams traded a pair of field goals in the first quarter, both would find the end zone in the second quarter.

Pickles would score a touchdown on a quarterback keeper to give the Miners their first lead of the game, 10-3.

UTEP's defense is playing a great game as the Miners defense recorded two interceptions in the first half.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

MT kicker Zeke Rankin connects on a 21 yard field goal 3-0 Middle Tennessee

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano connects on 32 yard field goal 3-3

Second Quarter

UTEP quarterback JP Pickles with a 17 yard run for a touchdown 10-7 UTEP

MT quarterback Nicholas Vattiato with a 61 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Myles Butler 10-10

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content