CUSA announces Chapman, Locklear Players of the Week

EL PASO, Texas - Conference USA announced UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear as the Offensive Player of the Week, while spur Kory Chapman was honored as the Defensive Player of the Week announced by league officials for week 11.

The weekly awards are voted on by a penal of the league’s media.

Locklear had a career day throwing for career bests in touchdowns (four), yards (327) and completions (28) during the Miners’ 43-35 double-overtime victory over Kennesaw State on Nov. 9 in the Sun Bowl.

He produced an 81.2 QBR.

The Clayton, N.C., product finished the day 28-of-33, as his 84.8 passing percentage ranks tied for third best all-time in program history.

Locklear started the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom to give UTEP a 7-0 edge.

Locklear then found tight end Marcus Vinson on an 11-yard toss in the second quarter, giving the Orange and Blue a 14-7 advantage.

Locklear found Odom two more times for scores. The second TD pass to Odom came in the first OT on a two-yard pass that tied the game at 35 apiece.

Locklear hooked up with Odom for a third time on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the end zone, giving UTEP the go-ahead 41-35 lead.

Locklear followed that with a two-point conversion to Jevon Jackson to build it to an eight-point lead.

The redshirt sophomore was the first UTEP quarterback to throw for four touchdowns since 2014 and the first to do it in the Sun Bowl since 2012. His 28 completions were the most by a UTEP QB since 2010, while he was the first UTEP QB to throw for 300+ yards in a victory since 2021.

UTEP’s 43 points were the most scored in the Sun Bowl since 2016.

Locklear is the first UTEP quarterback to be named Offensive Player of the Week since Nick Lamaison’s honor on Sept. 17, 2012.

Chapman intercepted his first pass in a UTEP uniform and added nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack against Kennesaw State.

Chapman’s INT was returned to the KSU 29 while a personal foul moved the ball to the KDU 14. The Miners scored a TD on the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead in the second.

The senior now has a CUSA-best 11.0 tackles for loss and has recorded 3.0 sacks this season. Chapman ranks third on the team with 65 tackles (8.1 tpg).

The Hoover, Ala., product is the first UTEP defensive back to earn a weekly honor since S Dy’Vonne Inyang was named Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 30, 2021.

Overall, the UTEP defense leads CUSA in sacks (25), TFLs (71) and has picked off 10 passes, the most by the Miners since 2014. UTEP ranks second in CUSA with its 10 interceptions.