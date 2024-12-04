UTEP football inks 27 on National Early Signing Day ’25

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden announced 27 new Miners on Wednesday’s National Early Signing Day 2025.

The newest group features 26 total student-athletes signed out of high school and one junior college transfer.

There are 23 new players from Texas high schools, two from Oklahoma, one from Illinois and one from Mexico.

Thirteen players will play on the “Orange Swarm” defense (three cornerbacks, two defensive linemen, four linebackers, one bandit, and three safeties).

The “Blue Blaze” offense features 14 players (five offensive linemen, five wide receivers, two running backs, one quarterback and one tight end).

Walden’s newest class is ranked third in Group of Five programs nationally, no. 1 for Group of Five schools in Texas, no. 1 in CUSA and no. 66 overall in the country.

The five offensive linemen coming to the Sun City average 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds.

Jordan Andrus | Tight End

6-4, 235

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Jack Yates HS

As a senior in 2024, hauled in 25 passes for 401 yards (16.0 avg.) and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Jack Yates High School … tallied a season-high two touchdowns in four different games … racked up a season-high 90 yards on three catches and two touchdowns in a 50-0 victory against Scarborough … took in two scores with 80 yards on four receptions versus Kashmere … opened the season with 50 yards on a pair of catches and two TDs against Royal … caught a trio of passes for 50 yards and two scores in a 68-0 win over Northside … as a junior in 2023, earned Texas Sports Writers Association 4A All-State Honorable Mention recognition … in 2022, Texas District 11-4A D-1 unanimous first team selection after catching 12 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns.

Josh Bell | RB | 5-9, 180

Freshman

Dallas, Texas

Euless Trinity HS

Rushed for 986 yards on 144 carries (6.9 avg.) and 17 touchdowns during senior season at Euless Trinity High School … used only 224 carries to amass 1,967 yards (8.8 avg.) on the ground and 27 touchdowns during junior season in 2023 … totaled 3,473 yards on 433 attempts (8.0 avg.) and 49 rushing touchdowns during three-year varsity career.

Kane Bowen | LB | 6-2, 215

Freshman

Sherman, Texas

Sherman HS

Posted 104 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble during senior season at Sherman High School … in nine games as a junior, finished with 546 yards rushing (5.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns … also recorded 16 tackles with 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack … competed with track and field (24.55 in the 200m as a junior).

Ryland Bradford | MB | 5-11, 180

Freshman

Abilene, Texas

Abilene HS

A Two-Star Rating from Rivals.com … tallied 1,034 yards on 49 receptions (21.1 avg.) and 13 touchdowns during senior season in 2024 at Abilene High School … added 397 yards on 38 carries (10.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns on the ground …had a 31-yard passing touchdown … racked up 198 yards on six catches with four touchdowns in a 60-36 win over San Angelo Central … put up 113 yards with two touchdowns including a season-long 81-yard score, and also gained 89 yards on six carries (14.8 avg.) and a rushing score in a 63-42 win over Amarillo … rushed for 100 yards on four attempts (25.0 avg.) … rushed for four scores with 92 yards, while adding 158 yards on five catches (31.6 avg.) and a TD in a 59-40 win over Coronado … finished junior season in 2023 with 823 yards on 57 receptions (14.4 avg.) and 11 touchdowns… added 180 yards on six carries (30.0 avg.) and three TDs.

Vashon Brunswick II | LB | 6-1, 215

Freshman

Garland, Texas

Sachse HS

Recorded 82 tackles (20 solo) with 11.0 tackles for loss, a sack, seven hurries and a fumble recovery during senior season at Sachse High School … racked up a season-high 15 tackles with a hurry against Lakeview Centennial … matched season best with 15 more tackles in a playoff contest versus Rockwall … had seven tackles and a season-high 3.0 TFLs against Garland … matched season best in TFLs with 3.0 more against Garland … totaled 157 total tackles in two varsity seasons (2023-2024).

Diego De La Cruz | OL | 6-4, 300

Freshman

Monterrey, Mexico

St. Joseph's Brownsville HS

Efforts on the offensive line surged St. Joseph’s Brownsville High School to a 10-2 overall mark, 3-0 in district play and a playoff run … the Bloodhounds’ running back played behind an offensive line that paved the way for 3,332 rushing yards on 350 carries (9.5 avg.) and 52 rushing scores … named first team All-District.

Darien Fantroy | CB | 6-2, 175

Freshman

Killeen, Texas

North Side HS

Received a Rivals.com Three-Star Rating … saw action on both sides of the ball at North Side High School … played wide receiver during senior season, tallying 30 receptions for 439 yards and two touchdowns … added four tackles on defense.

Allen Gant | S | 6-0, 190

Freshman

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Coronado HS

Played three seasons of varsity football at Lubbock Coronado High School … totaled 66 tackles (42 solo) with 2.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 10 games played during senior … added 176 yards on five carries (35.2 avg.) and two touchdowns … tallied a season-high 12 tackles against Abilene HS … credited with nine tackles versus Monterey … recorded back-to-back weeks of seven-tackle efforts against Cooper and Tascosa … overall, recorded 144 tackles in 30 career games with two interceptions with eight breakups, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

Toric Goins Jr. | WR | 6-2, 180

Redshirt Freshman

Freeport, Texas

Brazosport HS

Trinity Valley CC

Played in eight games at Trinity Valley Community College in 2024 … registered five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown … hauled in a 27-yard touchdown against Air Force Prep … tallied 43 yards on four catches against Blinn College.

Nik Henry | WR | 5-10, 155

Freshman

Seguin, Texas

Seguin HS

Played three seasons of varsity football at Seguin High School … tallied 725 yards on 59 catches (12.3 avg.) and 11 touchdowns in nine games during senior season … added 321 kickoff return yards … posted a season-highs in receiving yards (149), receptions (14) and tied season best with three receiving touchdowns against Piper … put up 140 yards on eight receptions with three touchdowns in a 73-66 win over Boerne-Champion … posted 142 yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns against Victoria East … added a season-long 73-yard touchdown against Smithson Valley … recorded 766 yards on 35 receptions and eight touchdowns during junior year.

Lorenzo “Zo” Hill | WR | 5-11, 165

Freshman

Denton, Texas

Denton Ryan HS

Tallied 401 yards on 22 receptions (18.2 avg.) and three touchdowns in six games played during senior season at Denton Ryan High School … recorded 110 yards on four catches (27.5 avg.) and a TD in a win against Richland … totaled 99 yards on five receptions and a score against Aledo … posted 555 yards on 35 catches (15.9 avg.) and five scores during junior campaign.

Maddox Huber | OL | 6-7, 300

Freshman

Hamshire, Texas

Hamshire-Fannett HS

Played on an offensive line that helped Hamshire-Fannett quarterbacks pass for a combined 3,527 yards, 43 touchdowns and a 73.2 passing completion percentage (208-of-284) … the Longhorns added 1,343 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns … HFHS finished 10-2 overall and 5-0 in district play with a run in the state playoffs … unanimous first team All-District.

Josiah Jones | S | 6-2, 185

Chicago, Ill.

Crosby HS

Totaled 58 tackles (37 solo) with an astounding seven interceptions (175 yards) and three breakups in 10 games played … picked off two passes against Fort Bend Kempner … tallied a season-high eight tackles with a breakup in a win against Porter … matched season best with eight stops against La Porte … registered eight more tackles against College Station … recorded INTs against Iowa Colony, Fort Bend Marshall, Friendswood, Kingwood Park and Angleton.

Justin Lee | LB | 6-1, 225

Freshman

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock HS

247Sports’ Three-Star Rating and named the 89th ranked edge rusher in the nation … with a rating of 86, the highest-rated commitment in the Miners’ 2025 group … played three seasons of varsity football at Round Rock High School … recorded 33 tackles with 7.0 sacks, three breakups, a forced fumble and 24 hurries in 11 games during senior season … recorded 2.0 sacks with three tackles in a win over Manor … registered 2.0 sacks and four tackles against Round Rock Westwood … gathered 19.0 career sacks and 147 total tackles (90 solo) … posted 6.0 sacks with 76 tackles during junior season … recorded 38 tackles with 6.0 sacks as a sophomore.

Elijah McCoy | RB | 5-9, 190

Freshman

Midland, Texas

Midland HS

With a player rating of 85 from 247Sports, the highest-rated offensive commitment in the ’25 class for UTEP … is 247Sports’ no. 102 running back in the class … played three seasons of varsity football at Midland High School … amassed 2,269 yards rushing on 262 carries (8.7 avg.) and 31 touchdowns during senior season … rambled for 360 yards on 34 carries (10.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns during a 56-47 win over San Angelo Central … ran for 232 yards and a touchdown in a playoff win over Pebble Hills … helped MHS finished 8-4 overall and a playoff appearance … rushed for 1,548 yards on 236 carries (6.6 avg.) and 22 touchdowns during junior year in 2023 … also ran track at MHS.

Leander Parrish | DL | 6-3, 240

Freshman

Mesquite, Texas

Rockwall HS

Posted 62 tackles (47 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, seven hurries and a pass breakup during senior season at Rockwall High School … tallied a season-high 10 tackles with a sack in a win over Forney … had eight tackles against North Forney … had a sack and four tackles in a victory over Berkner … recorded six tackles and a sack against Rockwall-Heath.

Preston Perkins | OL | 6-6, 270

Freshman

Austin, Texas

Austin HS

Played tackle on the offensive line while at Austin High School … named the team’s “Offensive Lineman of the Year” … “high football IQ” and a “film junky” according to high school … worked towards a 4.16 GPA.

Tyler Roberts | OL | 6-8, 314

Freshman

Corpus Christi, Texas

Argyle HS

Efforts on the offensive line helped pave the way for Argyle High School rushers to gain 2,581 yards on 479 carries (5.4 avg.) and 41 touchdowns … Eagles’ quarterbacks also tallied 2,865 yards passing and 26 touchdowns … Argyle HS finished 12-1 overall and 8-0 in district play … the Eagles advanced to the UIL Conference 5A D2 quarterfinals.

CJ Simon | WR | 6-0, 165

Freshman

Tuttle, Okla.

Tuttle HS

Played three years on the varsity squad at Tuttle High School … recorded 876 yards on 54 receptions (16.2 avg.) and 11 touchdowns in 12 games during senior season … added 25 yards rushing on two carries … recorded five 100+ yard receiving games … tallied a season-high 147 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown in a win over Guthrie … registered 132 yards on five catches and a score during a win over Ardmore … in back-to-back weeks, posted 108 yards on five receptions with three touchdowns in a 61-0 victory over Madill and another 108 yards on eight catches with two scores in a win against Bethany … put up 114 yards on only two receptions and two touchdowns in a 55-0 triumph over Chickasha … recorded 784 yards on 54 receptions (14.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in 10 games played during junior year … hit 946 yards on 64 catches (14.8 avg.) and 12 scores in 10 games during sophomore season … overall, registered 2,606 yards on 172 receptions (15.2 avg.) and 33 touchdowns in 32 varsity games.

Ryder Slaton | OL | 6-7, 280

Freshman

Melissa, Texas

Melissa HS

Played right tackle at Melissa High School.

Jaxon Smith | DL | 6-7, 225

Freshman

Prague, Okla.

Prague HS

Tallied 57 tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during senior year at Prague High School.

Grant Stewart | S | 5-10, 188

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Manvel HS

247Sports, On3 and Rivals.com Three-Star athlete … tallied 29 tackles (23 solo), three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a hurry in 12 games played during senior season at Manvel High School … intercepted two passes (113 yards) and added two tackles in a win over South Houston … totaled four tackles against Alvin and four versus Summer Creek … tallied an INT and three stops against Fort Bend Hightower.

TJ Tillman | CB | 6-0, 165

Freshman

Amarillo, Texas

Tascosa HS

Played on both sides of the ball at Tascosa High School … tallied 25 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 12 games played during senior season … tallied a season-high eight tackles with 2.0 TFLs and a forced fumble in a win over Legacy … had four tackles against LCHA and four more versus Amarillo … added 471 yards on 21 receptions (22.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns on the offensive side during senior campaign … overall, during three-year varsity career in 33 games, recorded 79 tackles with 3.0 TFLs, six interceptions, 13 pass breaks and two forced fumbles … offensively, totaled 1,030 yards on 49 catches (21.0 avg.) and 15 scores.

Chad Warner | QB | 6-2, 170

Freshman

Cibolo, Texas

Cibolo Steele HS

Threw for 3,311 yards on 181-of-231 passing (78.5 percent), 43 touchdown passes and one interception in 13 games played during senior season … efforts helped lead Cibolo Steele High School to an 11-2 overall mark and deep run into the playoffs … threw a season-high five touchdowns with a season-high 385 yards on 16-of-21 passing in a win over Reagan … produced five touchdowns and 294 yards (13-15) against Johnson and five more TD tosses with 258 yards on 10-of-11 passing in victory over Alexander.

Erion Wilkins | CB | 6-2, 170

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Atascocita HS

Tallied six tackles with 2.0 TFLs, a sack and three pass breakups in a playoff contest … picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in a playoff win over Goose Creek Memorial.

Royce Wilson | B | 6-3, 220

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Fort Bend Willowridge HS

Played on both sides of the ball at Fort Bend Willowridge High School … amassed 102 tackles (63 solo) with 3.0 sacks, 14.0 TFLs, an interception (66 yards), two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (120 yards) and two forced fumbles in 10 games played during senior season … recorded eight games with double-digit tackles … added 302 yards on 19 receptions and two touchdowns … tallied a season-most 17 tackles (16 solo), a pass breakup and forced fumble in a win over Brazosport … recorded 13 tackles and a sack against Rudder … recorded 2.0 sacks and 10 tackles against Friendswood … had 11 stops and 4.0 TFLs against Terry HS.

Copelin Windfont | LB | 6-0, 220

Freshman

Barrett Station, Texas

Crosby HS

Played all four years on the varsity squad at Crosby High School … tallied 91 tackles (67 solo) with 20.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks … had a season-high 13 tackles with a TFL against College Station ... posted 10 tackles (eight solo) and 4.0 TFLs against Pasadena … posted sacks against Friendswood, Porter and Angleton … recorded a forced fumble in four different games (vs. Dayton, Fort Bend Marshall, Friendswood and Angleton) … during junior season, registered 100 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles … in sophomore year, tallied 83 tackles (55 solo), 5.0 sacks, 15.0 TFLs, two pass breakups and a forced fumble … in 39 career games, recorded 321 tackles (188 solo), 51.0 TFLs, 14.0 sacks and eight forced fumbles.