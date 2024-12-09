Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation pledges $2.5 million to support UTEP Athletics’ transition to Mountain West Conference

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation just pledged $2.5 million to support UTEP Athletics' transition to the Mountain West Conference in 2026.

"This transformative gift will play a pivotal role in ensuring UTEP’s competitiveness on and off the field as it enters a new era of regional rivalries and athletic excellence," a university spokesperson stated Monday.

The donation will provide UTEP Athletics a cornerstone to strengthen all of its sports programs, upgrade facilities, and ensure that everyone is ready to thrive post-transition.

“Transitioning to the Mountain West Conference is a game-changer for UTEP and the El Paso community,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “While this move brings tremendous opportunities, it also comes with transition costs. We are deeply grateful to the Hunt Family Foundation for stepping forward with this extraordinary leadership gift. Their generosity reflects their unwavering commitment to the success of our students and our city.”

The Hunt family says that is excited to continue to invest in El Paso and do good for the community.

“The Mountain West Conference will elevate UTEP’s visibility and competitiveness, while energizing fans and inspiring community pride," Josh Hunt, President of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation said. "This is not just an investment in athletics; it’s an investment in UTEP’s bright future and the economic vitality of El Paso. As proud Miner fans, we’re honored to help UTEP reach new heights and showcase what our university and community can achieve.”

UTEP will make its transition into the Mountain West Conference in July 2026. The move was first announced in October 2024.