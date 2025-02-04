CUSA names UTEP’s Niesha Burgher women’s Track Athlete of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s nationally-ranked Niesha Burgher was honored as the Conference USA Indoor Women’s Track Athlete of the Week as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

Burgher headlined the weekend after blazing out to a school-record 22.79 in the women’s 200-meter dash.

The senior took first place out of 15 sprinters on Friday at the New Mexico Team Open on Jan. 31.

Burgher ranks fourth nationally and no. 1 in Conference USA in the 200.

Burgher clinched her second weekend victory on Feb. 1, claiming first place in the women’s 60-meter dash.

The native of Saint Thomas, Jamaica, clocked in a personal-best 7.26, beating out a trio of Texas A&M sprinters.

Burgher turned in a 7.33 in the 60 prelims. She ranks first in CUSA and is tied for 21st nationally in the 60.

Burgher also competed in the women’s 4x400-meter relay as the Miners finished second in the event with a season-best time of 3:37.79. Burgher posted a 52.64 as the relay anchor.

The Miners rank first in CUSA and 38th nationally in the 4x4.

For Burgher, it’s her second career indoor athlete of the week award.

She was named the women’s track athlete of the week on Feb. 13, 2024.