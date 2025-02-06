2025 UTEP Football schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP just released its 2025 football schedule. The schedule features a return of the Battle of I-10 to the Sun City.

Tickets are on sale right now, including with a "reimagined" season ticketing process that places value on seats near "the field and the yard line." Also debuting this year, a Gold Deluxe section, located under the outdoor club seating. UTEP says that if you buy season tickets now, you will have the opportunity to renew your ticket at the same price for next year's return to the Mountain West Conference. Tickets start at $90.

“I’m really excited about our 2025 schedule,” UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden said. “I’m especially ecstatic with having six home games this year and five of them being on Saturdays. I think the Saturday games are so crucial for our fan base to fill the Sun Bowl and getting the majority of our home games on Saturdays is a huge advantage.”

Schedule

WEEK 1 (Sat., Aug. 30)

at Utah State Aggies (Mountain West Conference)

2024 Record: 4-8, 3-4 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-0

Last meeting: Dec. 20, 2014 – UTEP 6, Utah State 21 (New Mexico Bowl)

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 6)

UT Martin Skyhawks (Ohio Valley Conference)

2024 Record: 9-5, 6-2 OVC (lost to Montana State, 49-17, in FCS Playoff Second Round)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 13)

at Texas Longhorns (Southeastern Conference)

2024 Record: 13-3, 7-1 SEC (lost to no. 6 Ohio State, 28-14, in Cotton Bowl, CFP Semis)

All-time vs. UTEP: 6-0

Last meeting: Sept. 12, 2020 – UTEP 3, at #14 Texas 59

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 20)

ULM Warhawks (Sun Belt Conference)

2024 Record: 5-7, 3-5 SBC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2020 – UTEP 31, at ULM 6

WEEK 5 (Sat., Sept. 27)

LA Tech Bulldogs (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 5-8, 4-4 CUSA (lost to #19 Army, 27-6, in Independence Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 17-3-1

Last meeting: Oct. 22, 2024 – UTEP 10, at LA Tech 14

WEEK 6 (Wed., Oct. 8)

Liberty Flames (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 8-4, 5-3 CUSA (lost to Buffalo, 26-7, in Bahamas Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 2-0

Last meeting: Sept. 14, 2024 – UTEP 10, at Liberty 28

WEEK 7 (Wed., Oct. 15)

at Sam Houston Bearkats (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 10-3, 6-2 CUSA (defeated Georgia Southern, 31-26, in New Orleans Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-3

Last meeting: Oct. 3, 2024 – at UTEP 21, SHSU 41

WEEK 8 (Tue., Oct. 28)

at Kennesaw State Owls (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 2-10, 2-6 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2024 – at UTEP 43, KSU 35 2OT

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 8)

Jax State Gamecocks (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 9-5, 7-1 CUSA (lost to Ohio, 30-27, in StaffDNA Cure Bowl

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-0

Last meeting: Aug. 26, 2023 – UTEP 14, at Jax State 17

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 15)

at Missouri State Bears (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 8-4, 6-2 MVFC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 11 (Sat., Nov. 22)

NM State Aggies (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 3-9, 2-6 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 39-60-2

Last meeting: Nov. 30, 2024 – UTEP 42, at NM State 35

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 29)

at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 9-2, 6-2 CAA

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

2025 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Aug. 30 at Utah State

Sat., Sept. 6 UT Martin

Sat., Sept. 13 at Texas

Sat., Sept. 20 ULM

Sat., Sept. 27 LA Tech*

Wed., Oct. 8 Liberty*

Wed., Oct. 15 at Sam Houston*

Tue., Oct. 28 at Kennesaw State*

Sat., Nov. 8 Jax State*

Sat., Nov. 15 at Missouri State*

Sat., Nov. 22 NM State*

Sat., Nov. 29 at Delaware*

*CUSA Contest

BOLD – Home Game

Bye weeks: Oct. 4, Oct. 21