UTEP announces complete 2025 football schedule

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s 2025 football schedule was announced on Thursday.

The schedule features six home games, including five on Saturday, and the return of the Battle of I-10 to the Sun City.

After opening the season at Utah State (Aug. 30), UTEP will be home for four of its first six games, taking on UT Martin (Sept. 6), ULM (Sept. 20), LA Tech (Sept. 27) and Liberty in the lone CUSA Madness mid-week home game (Wednesday, Oct. 8).

The Miners will also host Jax State (Nov. 8) and I-10 rival NM State (Nov. 22) late in the year.

Three of UTEP’s four CUSA home opponents played in bowl games last season – LA Tech, Liberty and Jax State.

“I’m really excited about our 2025 schedule,” UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden said. “I’m especially ecstatic with having six home games this year and five of them being on Saturdays. I think the Saturday games are so crucial for our fan base to fill the Sun Bowl and getting the majority of our home games on Saturdays is a huge advantage.”

UTEP football season tickets are on sale now.

The UTEP season ticketing process has been reimagined for the 2025 season.

The new pricing structure places value on proximity to the field and the yard line.

The Gold Deluxe section will make its debut in 2025.

The Gold Deluxe section is located directly underneath the outdoor club seating and features mesh chairback seating as well as access to the GECU Terrace.

Fans who purchase season tickets for the 2025 campaign will have the opportunity to renew at the same price for UTEP’s historic, inaugural season in the Mountain West Conference in 2026.

UTEP season tickets start at just $90. To purchase, visit www.UTEPMiners.com or call (915) 747-UTEP.

New season tickets: ISM | UTEP Athletics

Renewals: https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/invoice/

UTEP opens the ‘25 campaign on the road at Utah State (Aug. 30). The road battles continue at SEC national power Texas (Sept. 13), while the Miners will play CUSA games at Sam Houston (Wednesday, Oct. 15), at Kennesaw State (Tuesday, Oct. 28) at new conference member Missouri State (Nov. 15), and will wrap up the regular season at CUSA newcomer Delaware (Nov. 29). UTEP will make its first-ever trips to Kennesaw State (Atlanta, Ga.), Missouri State (Springfield) and Delaware (Newark).

Four of the Miners’ CUSA opponents played in bowl games – LA Tech in the Independence Bowl, Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl, Sam Houston in the New Orleans Bowl and Jax State in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl. Texas advanced to the CFP Semifinals (Cotton Bowl), while UT Martin advanced to the second round of the FCS Championship.

QUICK NOTES ON EACH OPPONENT (2025 SCHEDULE)

WEEK 1 (Sat., Aug. 30)

at Utah State Aggies (Mountain West Conference)

2024 Record: 4-8, 3-4 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-0

Last meeting: Dec. 20, 2014 – UTEP 6, Utah State 21 (New Mexico Bowl)

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 6)

UT Martin Skyhawks (Ohio Valley Conference)

2024 Record: 9-5, 6-2 OVC (lost to Montana State, 49-17, in FCS Playoff Second Round)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 13)

at Texas Longhorns (Southeastern Conference)

2024 Record: 13-3, 7-1 SEC (lost to no. 6 Ohio State, 28-14, in Cotton Bowl, CFP Semis)

All-time vs. UTEP: 6-0

Last meeting: Sept. 12, 2020 – UTEP 3, at #14 Texas 59

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 20)

ULM Warhawks (Sun Belt Conference)

2024 Record: 5-7, 3-5 SBC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2020 – UTEP 31, at ULM 6

WEEK 5 (Sat., Sept. 27)

LA Tech Bulldogs (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 5-8, 4-4 CUSA (lost to #19 Army, 27-6, in Independence Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 17-3-1

Last meeting: Oct. 22, 2024 – UTEP 10, at LA Tech 14

WEEK 6 (Wed., Oct. 8)

Liberty Flames (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 8-4, 5-3 CUSA (lost to Buffalo, 26-7, in Bahamas Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 2-0

Last meeting: Sept. 14, 2024 – UTEP 10, at Liberty 28

WEEK 7 (Wed., Oct. 15)

at Sam Houston Bearkats (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 10-3, 6-2 CUSA (defeated Georgia Southern, 31-26, in New Orleans Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-3

Last meeting: Oct. 3, 2024 – at UTEP 21, SHSU 41

WEEK 8 (Tue., Oct. 28)

at Kennesaw State Owls (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 2-10, 2-6 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2024 – at UTEP 43, KSU 35 2OT

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 8)

Jax State Gamecocks (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 9-5, 7-1 CUSA (lost to Ohio, 30-27, in StaffDNA Cure Bowl

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-0

Last meeting: Aug. 26, 2023 – UTEP 14, at Jax State 17

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 15)

at Missouri State Bears (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 8-4, 6-2 MVFC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 11 (Sat., Nov. 22)

NM State Aggies (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 3-9, 2-6 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 39-60-2

Last meeting: Nov. 30, 2024 – UTEP 42, at NM State 35

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 29)

at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (Conference USA)

2024 Record: 9-2, 6-2 CAA

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

2025 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Aug. 30 at Utah State

Sat., Sept. 6 UT Martin

Sat., Sept. 13 at Texas

Sat., Sept. 20 ULM

Sat., Sept. 27 LA Tech*

Wed., Oct. 8 Liberty*

Wed., Oct. 15 at Sam Houston*

Tue., Oct. 28 at Kennesaw State*

Sat., Nov. 8 Jax State*

Sat., Nov. 15 at Missouri State*

Sat., Nov. 22 NM State*

Sat., Nov. 29 at Delaware*

*CUSA Contest

BOLD – Home Game

Bye weeks: Oct. 4, Oct. 21