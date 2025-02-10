Skip to Content
UTEP defensive coordinator J.J. Clark leaving Miners to join Dallas Cowboys

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are now in search of a new defensive coordinator.

Sources confirmed to ABC-7, J.J. Clark is leaving UTEP after he accepted a position with the Dallas Cowboys.

Clark will be joining Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

This is a big loss for the Miners as Clark is a great defensive coach and a phenomenal recruiter.

Clark was entering his second season at UTEP.

He was an assistant coach on Scotty Walden's coaching staff at Austin Peay prior to both of them joining the Miners.

Now coach Walden will look for his replacement as Walden will enter his second season at UTEP with two brand-new coordinators.

