CUSA names UTEP’s Burgher, Talavera Track Athletes of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s nationally-ranked sprinter Niesha Burgher (women’s track athlete of the week) and distance runner Kenneth Talavera (men’s track athlete of the week) were honored as the Conference USA Indoor Track Athletes of the Week, announced by league officials on Tuesday.

Burgher broke her own school record in the women’s 200-meter dash, clocking in a personal-best 22.39 at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in the Albuquerque Convention Center on Valentine’s Day.

The senior placed first of 15 sprinters while she finished ahead of Oregon’s Jadyn Mays (22.57), who earned bronze at last year’s NCAA ITF Championships.

The native of Saint Thomas, Jamaica, ranks no. 2 in the nation and first in Conference USA in the 200.

Burgher also turned a personal-best 7.22 in the women’s 60-meter dash, placing third in the finals.

She clocked in a 7.27 in the 60 prelims. Burgher also ranks no. 1 in CUSA in the 60.

It's Burgher’s second after being named CUSA Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Feb. 4, following her performance at the New Mexico Team Open on Jan. 31 through Feb. 1.

Burgher and the UTEP women’s squad are currently no. 25 in the USTFCCCA national rankings, while the Miners rank no. 15 in the women’s 200 event out of 300 programs.

Talavera won the men’s mile with a converted time of 4:02.28 out of 37 runners at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Feb. 15.

The senior currently ranks first in Conference USA in the mile (4:00.86). The native of Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, ranks sixth in the 3000 in CUSA.

It’s Talavera’s second career indoor weekly honor and first since Feb. 14, 2023.