Montana State’s Bobby Daly to become UTEP’s next defensive coordinator

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners have found their next defensive coordinator.

As first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Miners will hire Bobby Daly as the team's next defensive coordinator.

Daly comes to UTEP from Montana State where he served as the team's defensive coordinator.

He's been with the program since 2019.

The Bobcats played for the FCS national championship last season.

Daly led the Bobcats' defense to a 15th national ranking at the FCS level.

Daly will take over for former defensive coordinator J.J. Clark who left UTEP to become a defensive assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys.