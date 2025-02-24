UTEP shows fight against #12 Texas Tech; Miners fall to Red Raiders, 6-1

LUBBOCK, Texas - The UTEP softball team (9-5) closed out the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic on Monday afternoon with a 6-1 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech (15-3) at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Miners fought hard but struggled to generate offense against a strong Texas Tech pitching staff.

Junior Ajia Richard provided the lone offensive spark for UTEP, launching a solo home run in the sixth inning for the team's only run of the game. Catcher Kenna Carranza also contributed, going 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double.

Texas Tech capitalized early, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings, aided by defensive miscues from the Miners.

UTEP starter Taja Felder (4-2) took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits in two innings of work.

Anisa Reynolds pitched in relief, holding the Red Raiders to just one hit over four innings while striking out one.

Despite the loss, the Miners showed resilience in the later innings, with their defense settling in and limiting Texas Tech’s offense.

On Deck

UTEP now shifts its focus to the ASU/GCU Tournament from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2.

The Miners will begin in Tempe, Arizona, facing Seattle U and Yale on Friday. Saturday’s action includes matchups against Utah State and host Arizona State.

The weekend wraps up in Phoenix with a Sunday showdown against Grand Canyon.