Tensaie to the rescue! Last-second shot lifts UTEP over Sam Houston, 65-64

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team (11-17 4-13 CUSA) won a nail-biter against Sam Houston (12-15, 5-12 CUSA) Thursday in the Don Haskins Center. Ivane Tensaie hit her third game-winner of the season to seal the win.

It was a battle from the opening tip, featuring seven ties and 14 lead changes. Neither team led by more than seven in the contest.

The Miners shot 42.1 percent (24-57) from the field, 41.7 percent (5-12) from distance, and 92.3 percent (12-13) from the foul line in the game. The mark from the line ties for 10th highest free-throw percentage in program history (UTEP also went 12-13 against Arkansas State on 12/1/18).

UTEP pulled down 24 rebounds while also tallying 18 assists, nine steals, and three blocks.

Tensaie led the game with 22 points, including 12 from beyond the arc. It was her fifth 20-point game of the campaign.

Ndack Mbengue (16) and Dunja Zecevic (13) also had solid outings for the Miners. Mbengue paced the team on the glass with five rebounds, while Luisa Vydrova, Irene Asensio, and Tensaie each registered three.

Portia Adams dished out a team-best five assists, followed by Asensio with four. Mbengue, Adams, and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis shared the team-lead in steals with two apiece. Asensio, Mbengue, and Zecevic each swatted one block for UTEP.

“It was quite a ball game tonight,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “I want to tip my hat to Sam Houston; they always play extremely hard. They are relentless. I am really proud of our team. It was a big shot by Ivane, obviously. I thought we did a pretty good job against their full-court press. Today’s game was all about resiliency.”

The two sides traded buckets in the first, nearly able to pull away by more than three points. UTEP had a narrow 13-12 lead at the end of the period. Tensaie paced the team with five points.

The Bearkats pulled away by six, 34-28, at the break thanks to a 22-point second quarter. Zecevic and Mbengue were both in double figures after two periods, posting 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Miners shot 38.7 percent (12-31) from the floor, 14.3 percent (1-7) from beyond the arc, and 100.0 percent (3-3) from the foul line in the first half. They recorded 10 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

UTEP was able to cut into Sam Houston’s lead in the third, down 51-48 at the end of the period. Asensio had four assists to lead the team.

Tensaie took over in the final frame, dropping 10 points and hitting the game-winner with three seconds left in the contest. Asensio swatted the Bearkats’ final shot attempt, and the Miners took home the dub.

Sam Houston shot 46.2 percent (24-52) from the field, 21.4 percent (3-14) from beyond the arc, and 86.7 percent (13-15) from the charity stripe in the game. The Bearkats tallied 38 rebounds, 16 assists, 10 steals, and two blocks. Whitney Dunn paced the team with 14 points, including nine from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter to keep Sam Houston in the game. Nyla Inmon (11), Fanta Kone (10), and Deborah Ogayemi (10) were also in double figures. Ogayemi pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, followed by Inmon with eight. Sydnee Kemp handed out a game-best six assists while Kone snagged four steals to lead all players. Kyleigh McGuire and Aysia Ward-Strong each recorded one block for the Bearkats.

The Miners are back in the Don Haskins Center Saturday (3/8) when they welcome LA Tech on "Senior Day."

