UTEP begins spring football practices

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners returned to the gridiron Monday morning for the first day of spring football practices.

It's just another step in the process as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 season.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden will enter his second season at the helm of the Miners.

He'll look for a better showing in 2025 after his team finished with an overall record of 3-9 in his first season at UTEP.

This year's UTEP squad will see more than 33 new players, along with 67 returnees.

One of those newcomers is UTEP quarterback, Malachi Nelson.

Nelson is a former No. 1 recruit in ESPN's 2023 recruiting class and will look to compete for the starting job.

This is Nelson's third stop in his college career.

He played his freshmen season at USC, and last season suited up for the Boise State Broncos.

He joins a quarterback room that includes four QBs that saw playing time last season for the Miners, Skyler Locklear, Cade McConnell, J.P. Pickles and Shay Smith.

The Miners will practice every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with two Saturday opportunities, including a scrimmage on April 5.

The Spring Game is Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the Sun Bowl and will be open to the public.