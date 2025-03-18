UTEP’s Otis Frazier III named to NABC All-District Second Team

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP men’s basketball standout Otis Frazier III has been tabbed to the NABC All-District Second Team (Gulf District), the organization announced Tuesday.

It is the third postseason accolade this year for the senior, who was previously voted to the All-CUSA Second Team and CUSA All-Defensive Team.

He becomes the first Miner in program history to be an All-District honoree, All-Conference member and All-Defensive team recipient in the same year.

Frazier III showed off his complete skillset during the 2024-25 season while leading the Miners to 18 wins, including a triumph at the CUSA Championships.

He finished the year as the lone player in CUSA to rate among the top 15 for scoring (13.2 ppg-13th), assists (2.4-15th CUSA), blocks (0.7-tied 13th), steals (2.27-first CUSA/18th NCAA) and free-throw percentage (73.0-14th).

He became the 36th member of the program’s 1,000-point club (1,016), including the 17th at the school to hit that milestone in three seasons or less.

The Buckeye, Ariz., native hit double figures in scoring 25 times while also recording a squad-best four double-doubles.

He led the Miners in scoring, and steals, free throws made (120) and attempted (148) and was second on the team for total blocked shots (22), rebounds per game (5.3). and assists.

He thrived defensively as well, by leading CUSA and rating in the top-20 nationally for steals.

The effort allowed him to finish fourth all time at the school for career steals (178), in addition to joining Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway as the only players in program history to record multiple campaigns with 70+ takeaways.