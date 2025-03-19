Ed and Lori Anderson pledge $500,000 to UTEP’s Climb Higher campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ed and Lori Anderson are pledging $500,000 to support UTEP's upcoming transition to the Mountain West Conference.

The donation goes towards UTEP's "Climb Higher" campaign, which aims to raise $10 million to support eh university's conference transition. So far the campaign has raised $7.5 million. UTEP is set to join the Mountain West Conference on July 1, 2026.

Ed Anderson has called the Borderland home for more than 40 years. He started his business, Diversified Interiors, in 1981.

"For over 40 years, Diversified Interiors has provided top-quality finishing work on commercial buildings primarily serving the regions of West Texas, southern New Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona, while including projects in California and Nevada," a UTEP spokesperson explained.

“We thank Ed and Lori for their friendship and for making this transformative gift,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “The Andersons continue to lead the way through their generosity to UTEP Athletics. Their support of ‘Climb Higher’ will help significantly to prepare us for an exciting new era in the Mountain West Conference.”