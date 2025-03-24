Six UTEP Miners enter transfer portal on first day of transfer season

EL PASO, Texas - Monday was the first day the transfer portal officially opened for college basketball players.

Six UTEP Miners announced their intention to leave the program and enter the portal.

UTEP's starting point guard David Terrell Jr. is in the portal according to Verbal Commits.

The sophomore guard played two seasons at UTEP and was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2024.

Last season Terrell Jr. averaged 8 points a game and was an all-conference honorable mention.

UTEP guard Corey Camper Jr. is also in the transfer portal following his two seasons at UTEP.

Camper Jr. is a senior, but will be allowed to play another year thanks to the new JUCO eligibility rules.

Camper Jr. is coming off his best season as a Miner in which he averaged 10 points a game, and was second on the team in steals.

The Miners also lost another member of their starting five.

Junior guard Devon Barnes is in the portal after just one season at UTEP.

Barnes was a transfer from Tarleton State.

In his lone season at UTEP, Barnes played in 33 games, 27 as a starter and averaged 10 points a game.

The other two Miners who entered the portal Monday were forwards Babacar Mbengue and Dacannon Wickware.

Mbengue and Dacannon hardly saw any playing time during their time with the Miners.

Monday's transfers come on the heels of Sunday's news that UTEP guard Ahamad Bynum was entering the transfer portal.

Bynum played in 29 games for the Miners and averaged 10 points a game.

Bynum's departure from UTEP was expected after he left the team prior to the start of the Conference USA Tournament.

This is a complete reversal for UTEP head coach Joe Golding who was able to retain a majority of his roster following the 2023-2024 season.

Now the Miners will have entirely different look in 2025.

Including the three UTEP seniors who graduated, the Miners have so far lost a total of 9 players from last season's roster and that includes all of the team's starters.