UTEP rifle’s Andrea Palafox named CRCA National Coach of the Year 

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Rifle head coach Andrea Palafox has been named the 2024-25 Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Coach of the Year.

Palafox’s leadership guided the Miners to a historic season, highlighted by multiple school records and an NCAA individual qualifier.

Palafox is the second coach in UTEP Rifle history to receive a national coaching award, following in the footsteps of her former coach, George Brenzovich, who was named NCAA Rifle Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading the Miners to two NCAA team appearances, including a fifth-place finish that year.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our student-athletes," Palafox said. "I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished this season and excited for the future of UTEP Rifle."

A Season to Remember

Under Palafox’s leadership, UTEP Rifle made significant strides in 2024-25:

NCAA Qualifier: Freshman Carlee Valenta became the first Miner to qualify for the NCAA Championships in air rifle since 2012, finishing 17th overall on the national stage.

Historic Performances: Valenta set a school-record 599 in air rifle and a school-record 1811 in aggregate during the NCAA Qualifier match against Alaska Fairbanks.

The Miners consistently competed against top-ranked programs, climbing to as high as No. 14 in the national rankings.

With Palafox at the helm, UTEP Rifle continues to rise on the national stage, building a culture of excellence and setting new benchmarks for the program.