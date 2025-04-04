UTEP softball blasts past NMSU in series opener, 8-4 

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP softball team opened the Battle of I-10 series with a statement win Friday night, defeating rival New Mexico State 8-4 at Helen of Troy Field.

The Miners brought the power at the plate, scoring all eight of their runs via the long ball to secure the Game 1 victory.

Serenity Jacoway (2-4) went the distance in the circle, earning the complete-game win for UTEP (13-19, 3-10 Conference USA).

The freshman scattered seven hits and allowed just three earned runs while keeping the Aggies (21-15, 8-5 CUSA) off balance through seven innings.

Game Recap

UTEP struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a thunderous three-run home run off the bat of Iliana Munoz.

After Ashlynn Griffith walked and advanced to third on a single from Ajia Richard, Munoz wasted no time, sending the first pitch she saw over the right-field line to give the Miners an early 3-0 lead.

The Miners threatened again in the second with the bases loaded, but NM State's defense escaped the jam with back-to-back fielder’s choices and a pop-up to end the inning.

In the third, UTEP added to its lead when Halle Hogan crushed a solo homer to left field, her seventh of the season, pushing the lead to 4-0.

NM State responded in the top of the fourth with two runs of their own.

A leadoff double from Kristina Watson led to the Aggies’ first run, scoring on a UTEP error.

Riley Carley added an RBI single later in the inning to trim the Miners' lead to 4-2.

The highlight of the night came in the fifth inning when redshirt junior Paige Lassiter stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter.

On the first pitch she saw, Lassiter launched a grand slam to left center, blowing the game open and extending UTEP’s lead to 8-2.

UTEP’s defense and Jacoway held strong in the sixth with a three-up, three-down inning. In the seventh, NM State attempted a rally with back-to-back hits and a two-run single from Devin Elam, but Hogan tracked down a fly ball in right field to seal the win for the Miners.

On Deck

The Battle of I-10 continues Saturday, April 5, at Helen of Troy Field. First pitch for Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. MT.