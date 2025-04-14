Three UTEP basketball assistant coaches leave program

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP basketball program is in the process of a rebuild, and it's not just because of the players they lost due to the transfer portal.

UTEP head coach Joe Golding isn't just looking for new players, but also new assistant coaches.

A source confirmed to ABC-7 the departure of three UTEP assistant coaches.

Earl Boykins, Mike Roberts and Kevin Kaerwer have all left the program.

Boykins had been an assistant at UTEP since Golding's first season with the Miners in 2021.

Boykins was with the program for four seasons.

Roberts had only been with the Miners for one season.

He brought with him a lot of coaching experience that included stops at a couple of power four programs like Indiana and Cal.

According to reports, Roberts has been named an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico.

Kaerwer started as the team's director of player of development, and was then promoted to an assistant coach.

He's been with the Miners since 2021.

Kaerwer graduated from Chapin and was recently named the head coach at Langston University, a junior college program.

The Miners ended the season with a record of 18-15 and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.