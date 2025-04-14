UTEP hosts spring volleyball tournament Saturday
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP hosted a spring volleyball tournament Saturday at UTEP's Memorial Gymnasium.
The Miners are putting in the work this off-season as they hope to return to the NCAA Tournament.
