Walk-Off Magic: Carranza lifts UTEP to 7-6 win over FIU in series opener 

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Softball opened its home series against FIU in thrilling fashion Thursday afternoon, walking off the Panthers with a solo home run by Kenna Carranza to clinch a 7-6 victory at Helen of Troy Field.

Carranza’s two-out, first-pitch blast to center field capped a resilient performance by the Miners (17-24, 6-13 CUSA), who erased a three-run deficit and out-hit the Panthers (29-15, 11-8 CUSA) by a margin of 11-6. Marissa Burchard also starred at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored—including a game-tying solo shot in the seventh that set the stage for Carranza’s heroics.

Game Recap

Both teams traded base runners early but couldn’t capitalize. In the bottom of the first, UTEP loaded the bases behind a single from Iliana Munoz and a walk to Halle Hogan, but FIU worked out of the jam.

In the top of the third, FIU struck first. Collier Peaden laid down a leadoff bunt and advanced to third, eventually scoring on a groundout. A two-run homer to center by Kennedy Byrd stretched the Panthers' lead to 3-0.

UTEP responded immediately as Burchard launched a solo home run to center—her first of two on the day—to bring the Miners within two.

FIU added to its lead in the fifth with a solo home run by Kendall Catherwood that just clipped the right field foul pole. But once again, UTEP had an answer. With two outs, Ajia Richard smashed her 10th home run of the season—becoming the first Miner to reach double-digit long balls this year. Burchard was then hit by a pitch, and Hogan followed with a single that FIU mishandled in center, allowing Burchard to score and narrowing the gap to 4-3.

A tense sixth inning saw FIU capitalize on a UTEP error and loaded the bases with just one out. The Panthers plated two more runs via an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to go up 6-3, but reliever Taja Felder came in clutch for the Miners with back-to-back strikeouts to limit the damage.

UTEP didn’t flinch. The Miners answered with a rally that featured back-to-back singles by Madi Mendoza and Carranza, and an RBI single by pinch-hitter Amaya Lee. After loading the bases again, Munoz singled to right to bring UTEP within one (6-5), but a double play cut the comeback short—for the moment.

Felder, who earned the win (8-9), retired the side in order in the top of the seventh. Then it was Burchard again, delivering a no-doubt solo shot to center field to tie the game 6-6. After two quick outs, Carranza stepped in and delivered a walk-off blast to center field, sealing the 7-6 win for the Miners.

Felder pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out two and walking two. UTEP’s bats were locked in throughout—no Miner struck out in the game.

Up Next

The Miners and Panthers return to action Friday, April 18 for Game 2 of the series. First pitch has been moved up to 11 a.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.