UTEP Athletics to Discontinue Women’s Tennis Program

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s tennis program is being discontinued effective immediately, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Friday. As college athletics continues to undergo unprecedented change, the decision will enable UTEP to allocate additional resources to its remaining 16 sports programs, ensuring their long-term viability.

“We made this decision following a thoughtful analysis and with a heavy heart,” Senter said. “Our women’s tennis student-athletes have represented the University in a first-class manner for over 40 years and have often set the standard for academic achievement among all our sports programs. We are so grateful to head coach Ivan Fernandez and associate head coach Joanna Furdyna for all the hard work that they have put in leading this program and mentoring our student-athletes.”

The costs of scholarships, facility rental fees, travel expenses and overall operating budget continue to escalate. As college athletics evolves, the allocation of resources has become more strategic. This strategic reallocation will create more opportunities for female student-athletes in UTEP’s other women’s sports programs, Senter said.

Scholarship commitments will be honored for any women’s tennis student-athletes who choose to stay at UTEP.

Following the discontinuation of women’s tennis, UTEP Athletics will sponsor the NCAA-mandated FBS minimum of 16 sports programs.

UTEP Tennis FAQ

Who reached this decision?

The UTEP Athletics Executive Team, following careful consideration, made the recommendation to President Heather Wilson to discontinue the women’s tennis program.

Why tennis? Why now?

UTEP does not have an on-campus tennis facility. Building a viable tennis facility would be cost prohibitive, and a more extensive donor base would be required to raise sufficient funding. Discontinuing tennis will enable the reallocation of resources to other sports programs as UTEP prepares for upcoming changes to college athletics, including revenue sharing and roster caps.

What will happen to the tennis student-athletes?

They will have the option to remain at UTEP and complete their degree here, in which case their scholarships would be honored. They will also have the option to transfer to other universities to play tennis and would be supported in this endeavor as well.

What will happen to the tennis coaches?

They will remain employed by the athletic department through the duration of their contract and assist the tennis student-athletes during this transition. They will also be assisted in their quest for future employment.

How long has UTEP had a women’s tennis program?

The program’s inaugural season was the 1983-84 campaign.

Where did the women’s tennis team play its matches?

Home matches were played at the El Paso Tennis & Swim Club, which is located at 2510 North St. Vrain Street, near the UTEP campus.

When was the last time UTEP Athletics discontinued a sports program?

Men’s tennis was discontinued in May of 1999.

Will any other sports be discontinued?

No. UTEP Athletics currently sponsors the NCAA-mandated FBS minimum of 16 sports.

Could the tennis program be saved through fundraising?

In order to be successful, the university would need to raise significantly more than the annual operating cost. Funds would be needed for both year-to-year and ongoing expenses. Inflation and facility requirements to sponsor a competitive tennis program pose additional challenges.