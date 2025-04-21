UTEP’s Garcia & Burchard earn CUSA honors 

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP's Bri Garcia and Marissa Burchard earned Conference USA Softball weekly honors, the league announced Monday.

Garcia grabs her first Player of the Week award, while Burchard collects her second Freshman of the Week title of the season.

Player of the Week – Bri Garcia, UTEP – Junior – Infielder – El Paso, Texas

Garcia put together a monster week at the plate and in the field, helping the Miners (19-24, 8-13 CUSA) to four straight wins, including a series sweep over FIU. Starting all four games at second base, Garcia slashed an eye-popping .600/.667/1.600 with a team-high seven RBIs on six hits—including a double and three home runs—for 16 total bases.

She caught fire in game two of the FIU series with a double and a homer, then stole the show in the series finale by blasting two home runs: a solo shot and a walk-off grand slam to seal a 16-6 run-rule win.

Garcia also drew two walks, never struck out, and was flawless defensively with a perfect fielding percentage, recording three putouts and 12 assists.

She was a key piece of all four double plays turned by the Miners in game two, anchoring UTEP’s dominance on both sides of the ball.

Freshman of the Week – Marissa Burchard, UTEP – Infielder – LaBelle, Fla.

Burchard made a major impact in UTEP’s perfect 4-0 week, showcasing her power and versatility in key moments during a win over New Mexico and a series sweep of FIU.

Burchard started all four games—once in left field and three times at third base—while slashing an impressive .429/.467/1.214.

She tallied six hits, including a triple and three home runs, drove in six runs and scored eight herself with a total of 17 bases.

In the series opener against FIU, Burchard delivered a clutch, game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning that set up the walk-off finish.

She continued her tear in the weekend finale, jumpstarting a five-run frame with a three-run homer that helped the Miners secure the sweep.

On Deck

UTEP will hit the road for a midweek matchup against New Mexico on Tuesday, April 22 in Albuquerque. The Miners then return home to wrap up the regular season with a Senior Weekend series against Kennesaw State, set for April 25-27 at Helen of Troy Field.