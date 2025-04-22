UTEP dominates rivalry slate, Miners defeat Lobos in Albuquerque, 7-3 

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - UTEP Softball wrapped up its rivalry slate in dominant fashion Tuesday evening, defeating New Mexico 7-3 at Lobo Softball Field to complete the season sweep of the Lobos.

With the win, the Miners improved to 5-0 against UNM and NMSU — tying the most rivalry wins in a single season in program history — and earned back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in 15 years.

The Miners outscored NMSU 22-10 and UNM 17-5, racking up a commanding 39-15 run differential across five rivalry matchups.

Game Recap

The Miners (20-24) jumped on the board early, sparked by Ashlynn Griffith’s leadoff walk in the first inning.

After swiping second, Griffith moved to third on an Iliana Munoz single and scored on an RBI groundout by Ajia Richard.

Marissa Burchard added pressure with a walk and stolen base but was left stranded at third.

UNM (20-25-1) responded in the bottom half when Vasquez-Dickson doubled and later scored on a muffed throw to tie the game 1-1.

Richard continued her standout night in the third, blasting a two-run homer to center after a single from Griffith to give UTEP a 3-1 lead.

The Lobos loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with three singles but couldn’t convert, leaving all runners on.

UNM rallied in the fourth to even things at 3-3, fueled by a solo shot from Carithers and an RBI triple by Archuleta. But UTEP answered right back in the fifth, igniting a four-run frame that would seal the game.

Brantley Lavas doubled to lead off, then scored on a Munoz RBI single to right.

Pinch-runner Cece Marquez later crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Kenna Carranza.

With two outs, Madi Mendoza delivered the knockout punch — a two-RBI single down the left field line that plated both Burchard and pinch-runner Abby Ritchhart to make it 7-3.

The Miners' bullpen took it from there. After starter Anisa Reynolds (3-5) tossed 4.0 innings with no walks and scattered nine hits, Audrey Gallegos entered in relief and shut the door.

Gallegos earned her first save of the season, fanning five of 13 batters across 3.0 innings while allowing just one hit.

Both teams finished with 10 hits, but the Miners made theirs count, backed by a flawless night at the plate from Richard (3-for-4, 3 RBI).

UTEP also struck out six Lobos, while the Miners only went down on strikes twice.

Tuesday’s win marked UTEP’s first road victory of the season and cemented their dominance over New Mexico opponents in 2025.

On Deck

UTEP returns to Helen of Troy Field to wrap up the regular season with a Senior Weekend series against Kennesaw State, set for April 25-27 in El Paso.