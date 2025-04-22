UTEP track & field’s Belik, Simpson earn CUSA accolades for second consecutive week

EL PASO, Texas - Conference USA announced UTEP’s Jakub Belik as the Male Field Athlete of the Week and Marissa Simpson as the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

Belik and Simpson have been named athletes of the week on back-to-back occasions after earning the weekly honors on April 15.

It’s also the third time this outdoor season that the pair has been named athletes of the week after locking up their first ones on March 25.

Belik took first in the men’s high jump at 2.17 meters (7-1.5) at Long Beach State’s Beach Invitational at Jack Rose Track on April 19.

It was the seniors’ 12th career victory in the outdoor event. It was also Belik’s second victory of the week after placing first at the Pacific Coast Invitational with a 2.10-meter (6-10.75) leap on April 17.

Belik ranks first in CUSA and 13th nationally with a 2.18-meter (7-1.75) leap at the Sun City Classic.

Simpson won the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.07 (2.2) at Long Beach State’s Pacific Coast Invitational at Jack Rose Track on April 17.

The senior also saw action at the 65th annual Mt. SAC Relays, finishing third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.11.

Simpson ranks first in CUSA and sixth nationally with her personal-best time of 12.81 at UTEP’s home meet on April 11.

The Miners will return to action at New Mexico’s Don Kirby Tailwind Open on Fri., April 25.