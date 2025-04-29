“Walden Family Challenge” raises more than $73,000 to surpass goal; donations still being accepted through Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas - The “Walden Family Challenge” is a smash success. After UTEP coach Scotty Walden and his wife, Callie, announced that they would match every dollar contributed to the UTEP football program during the month of April up to $70,000, Miner fans responded by giving over $73,000 during the last three-plus weeks.

“Not only did we meet our goal, we exceeded it!” Coach Walden said. “Callie and I are so thankful for the generosity of everyone who made a donation. It just shows how dedicated Miner fans are to helping make this an elite program. We can’t do it without you. We’re going to build something special together, and this is just the beginning!”

Time is running out! Fans can still support the “Walden Family Challenge” through the end of the day Wednesday (April 30) by clicking here.

The Miners have already secured the top signing class in Conference USA in each of the first two recruiting cycles under coach Walden and his staff. Funds raised through the “Walden Family Challenge” will help provide the necessary resources for the Miners to retain and recruit players during the bustling spring transfer portal period.