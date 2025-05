EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP soccer team will be getting a double dose of talent from Del Valle High School next season.

Twin sisters Yesenia Cisneros and Damaris Cisneros signed to play soccer at UTEP.

They are two of the best soccer players in El Paso.

Yesenia scored more than 100 goals in her high school career, while her sister Damaris scored more than 50.

Now they'll bring their talents to their hometown Miners.