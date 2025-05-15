UTEP track & field set to compete at 2025 CUSA OTF Championships

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP track and field men’s and women’s teams will vie for league championships when the Miners compete at the 2025 Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Murfreesboro, Tenn., hosted by Middle Tennessee in Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium starting Friday through Sunday.

The combined events will start the meet with the decathlon 100-meter dash at 9:30 a.m. CT/8:30 MT.

Friday’s field events will begin with the women’s long jump at 2 p.m. CT/1 MT, and the gun goes off for the track events with the women’s 1500-meter run at 6 p.m. CT/5 MT. Friday’s events will conclude at 9 p.m. CT/8 MT with the men’s 10,000-meter run.

2025 CUSA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS INFORMATION

Live Results | Schedule | ESPN+ Stream: (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Competing for the women’s squad are Loubna Benhadja (400, 4x4, 400H), Chinique Brown (400, 4x1, 4x4), Sarah Dovenbarger (pole vault), Praise Djoma (long jump, triple jump), Peace Ewa (high jump), Lizbeth Fierro (hammer), Samahdi Foster (4x4, 400H), Vallary Kiplagat (1500, 5000), Salma Licon (5000, 3000S), Denae McFarlane (100, 200, 4x1), Natalie J. Murillo (hammer, discus), Samoya Neil (long jump), Esther Osisike (hammer, shot put, discus), Alla Parnov (pole vault), Cailee Phillips (400H), Marissa Simpson (100, 200, 4x1, 100H), Addison Stricklin (100, 200, 4x1), Rejoice Sule (100, 200, 4x1, 4x4) and Princess Uche (400, 4x4).

Going for the men are Sebastian Avena (400), Jakub Belik (high jump), Oleksandr Blonskyi (high jump, pole vault, decathlon), Stephen Carreto (400H), Joseph Gomez Whitten (4x1, 4x4), Joshua Hill (400, 4x1, 4x4), Aleks Hristov (shot put, discus, hammer), Noah Jirgens (hammer), Juan Leal (1500), Julio Pacheco Estrada (400, 4x4), Mathew Polk (200, 4x1, 4x4), Paul Rotich (800), Aron Tanui (800), Zacarias Velasquez (long jump), Xavier Westmoreland (shot put, discus), Amir Williams (110H, 4x1) and Jordani Woodley (200, 110H).

**NATIONAL RANKINGS**

W 100

Rejoice Sule – 36th, 11.25

W 100H

Marissa Simpson – 7th, 12.81

M 110H

Jordani Woodley – 33rd, 13.61

W 400H

Loubna Benhadja – 26th, 57.27

W 4x100

Stricklin, McFarlane, Simpson, Sule – 24th, 43.72

M High Jump

Jakub Belik – t-16th, 2.18m (7-1.75)

**CUSA RANKINGS** ( TFFRS )

W 100

Rejoice Sule – 1st, 11.25

Marissa Simpson – 4th, 11.41

W 200

Rejoice Sule – 1st, 23.14

Marissa Simpson – 3rd, 23.31

M 400

Joshua Hill – 6th, 47.05

W 400

Loubna Benhadja – 3rd, 53.79

Princess Uche – 7th, 54.02

M 800

Aron Tanui – 6th, 1:51.61

M 1500

Juan Leal – 5th, 3:47.07

W 3000

Vallary Kiplagat – 5th, 11:00.62

W 100H

Marissa Simpson – 1st, 12.81

M 110H

Jordani Woodley – 2nd, 13.61

Amir Williams – 5th, 13.89

M 400H

Stephen Carreto – 5th, 52.37

W 400H

Loubna Benhadja – 1st, 57.27

W 4x100

Stricklin, McFarlane, Simpson, Sule – 1st, 43.72

W 4x400

Uche, Sule, Brown, Benhadja – 2nd, 3:37.56

M High Jump

Jakub Belik – 1st, 2.18m (7-1.75)

W High Jump

Peace Ewa – 7th, 1.69m (5-6.5)

M Pole Vault

Harrison Canfield – 7th, 4.96m (16-3.25)

W Pole Vault

Alla Parnov – 1st, 4.20m (13-9.25)

M Long Jump

Zacarias Velasquez – t-6th, 7.36m (24-1.75)

A’tiq Muhammad – t-6th, 7.36m (24-1.75)

W Long Jump

Praise Djoma – 8th, 5.73m (18-9.75)

W Triple Jump

Praise Djoma – t-1st, 12.50m (41-0.25)

M Shot Put

Aleks Hristov – 8th, 16.67m (54-8.25)

W Shot Put

Esther Osisike – 2nd, 15.13m (49-7.75)

M Discus

Aleks Hristov – 2nd, 55.78m (183-0)

Xavier Westmoreland – 8th, 50.34m (165-2)

W Discus

Esther Osisike – 2nd, 53.72m (176-3)

Natalie Murillo – 8th, 46.43m (152-4)

M Hammer

Noah Jirgens – 5th, 60.52m (198-7)

W Hammer

Esther Osisike – 7th, 55.27m (181-4)