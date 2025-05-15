UTEP track & field set to compete at 2025 CUSA OTF Championships
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP track and field men’s and women’s teams will vie for league championships when the Miners compete at the 2025 Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Murfreesboro, Tenn., hosted by Middle Tennessee in Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium starting Friday through Sunday.
The combined events will start the meet with the decathlon 100-meter dash at 9:30 a.m. CT/8:30 MT.
Friday’s field events will begin with the women’s long jump at 2 p.m. CT/1 MT, and the gun goes off for the track events with the women’s 1500-meter run at 6 p.m. CT/5 MT. Friday’s events will conclude at 9 p.m. CT/8 MT with the men’s 10,000-meter run.
2025 CUSA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS INFORMATION
Live Results | Schedule | ESPN+ Stream: (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Competing for the women’s squad are Loubna Benhadja (400, 4x4, 400H), Chinique Brown (400, 4x1, 4x4), Sarah Dovenbarger (pole vault), Praise Djoma (long jump, triple jump), Peace Ewa (high jump), Lizbeth Fierro (hammer), Samahdi Foster (4x4, 400H), Vallary Kiplagat (1500, 5000), Salma Licon (5000, 3000S), Denae McFarlane (100, 200, 4x1), Natalie J. Murillo (hammer, discus), Samoya Neil (long jump), Esther Osisike (hammer, shot put, discus), Alla Parnov (pole vault), Cailee Phillips (400H), Marissa Simpson (100, 200, 4x1, 100H), Addison Stricklin (100, 200, 4x1), Rejoice Sule (100, 200, 4x1, 4x4) and Princess Uche (400, 4x4).
Going for the men are Sebastian Avena (400), Jakub Belik (high jump), Oleksandr Blonskyi (high jump, pole vault, decathlon), Stephen Carreto (400H), Joseph Gomez Whitten (4x1, 4x4), Joshua Hill (400, 4x1, 4x4), Aleks Hristov (shot put, discus, hammer), Noah Jirgens (hammer), Juan Leal (1500), Julio Pacheco Estrada (400, 4x4), Mathew Polk (200, 4x1, 4x4), Paul Rotich (800), Aron Tanui (800), Zacarias Velasquez (long jump), Xavier Westmoreland (shot put, discus), Amir Williams (110H, 4x1) and Jordani Woodley (200, 110H).
**NATIONAL RANKINGS**
W 100
Rejoice Sule – 36th, 11.25
W 100H
Marissa Simpson – 7th, 12.81
M 110H
Jordani Woodley – 33rd, 13.61
W 400H
Loubna Benhadja – 26th, 57.27
W 4x100
Stricklin, McFarlane, Simpson, Sule – 24th, 43.72
M High Jump
Jakub Belik – t-16th, 2.18m (7-1.75)
**CUSA RANKINGS** (TFFRS)
W 100
Rejoice Sule – 1st, 11.25
Marissa Simpson – 4th, 11.41
W 200
Rejoice Sule – 1st, 23.14
Marissa Simpson – 3rd, 23.31
M 400
Joshua Hill – 6th, 47.05
W 400
Loubna Benhadja – 3rd, 53.79
Princess Uche – 7th, 54.02
M 800
Aron Tanui – 6th, 1:51.61
M 1500
Juan Leal – 5th, 3:47.07
W 3000
Vallary Kiplagat – 5th, 11:00.62
W 100H
Marissa Simpson – 1st, 12.81
M 110H
Jordani Woodley – 2nd, 13.61
Amir Williams – 5th, 13.89
M 400H
Stephen Carreto – 5th, 52.37
W 400H
Loubna Benhadja – 1st, 57.27
W 4x100
Stricklin, McFarlane, Simpson, Sule – 1st, 43.72
W 4x400
Uche, Sule, Brown, Benhadja – 2nd, 3:37.56
M High Jump
Jakub Belik – 1st, 2.18m (7-1.75)
W High Jump
Peace Ewa – 7th, 1.69m (5-6.5)
M Pole Vault
Harrison Canfield – 7th, 4.96m (16-3.25)
W Pole Vault
Alla Parnov – 1st, 4.20m (13-9.25)
M Long Jump
Zacarias Velasquez – t-6th, 7.36m (24-1.75)
A’tiq Muhammad – t-6th, 7.36m (24-1.75)
W Long Jump
Praise Djoma – 8th, 5.73m (18-9.75)
W Triple Jump
Praise Djoma – t-1st, 12.50m (41-0.25)
M Shot Put
Aleks Hristov – 8th, 16.67m (54-8.25)
W Shot Put
Esther Osisike – 2nd, 15.13m (49-7.75)
M Discus
Aleks Hristov – 2nd, 55.78m (183-0)
Xavier Westmoreland – 8th, 50.34m (165-2)
W Discus
Esther Osisike – 2nd, 53.72m (176-3)
Natalie Murillo – 8th, 46.43m (152-4)
M Hammer
Noah Jirgens – 5th, 60.52m (198-7)
W Hammer
Esther Osisike – 7th, 55.27m (181-4)