Former UTEP defensive end Jaylin Jones commits to Baylor

UTEP JAYLIN JONES PIC 1
Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
EL PASO, Texas - One of UTEP's top edge rushers from a season ago has found a new home.

Jaylin Jones has committed to Baylor following his official visit.

The sophomore defensive end was a three star recruit in the class of 2024, and had offers from Purdue, Houston and Texas Tech.

Jones ultimately signed with UTEP and was a big signing for UTEP head coach Scotty Walden entering his first season with the Miners.

Last season, Jones played 132 snaps, and finished with 12 tackles and was named to the CUSA All-Conference freshman team.

