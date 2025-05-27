UTEP track & field’s Rejoice Sule honored as CUSA Women’s Track Performer of the Meet

DALLAS, Texas - On Tuesday, Conference USA announced that UTEP track and field’s Rejoice Sule was named the 2025 Women’s Track Performer of the Meet, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The sophomore sensation grabbed a trio of gold medals at the 2025 CUSA OTF Championships held on May 16-18, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Sule also earned the CUSA High Point Scorer of the Meet after tallying 23.75.

Sule took the women’s 100-meter dash title, clocking in at 11.26 and scoring 10 points.

For Sule, it was her first career gold medal, while it was the program’s third consecutive 100 championship (Niesha Burgher in 2023 and 2024).

The Miners, as a program, last won three straight from 2008 to 2010. Halimat Ismaila won the 2008 title and Blessing Okagbare took gold in 2009 and 2010.

The native of Benin City, Nigeria, clocked in a personal-best 22.97 to win gold and record another 10 points in the women’s 200-meter dash.

Sule’s time ranks third in program history.

It’s UTEP’s second straight 200 title after Burgher won last year.

Sule improved from her third-place finish last season.

The women’s 4x100-meter relay team defended its title, as Sule teamed with Addison Stricklin, Marissa Simpson and Denae McFarlane to clock in a 44.07 and capture another gold medal.

Sule ran the last leg of the relay.

The Miners tallied 10 points in the process (2.5 for each student-athlete).

The Miners are the first CUSA program to repeat as champions since UCF (2011-2013). UTEP last repeated in 2008-2009.

Sule competed with the women’s 4x400-meter relay team that placed fourth (five points, 1.25 for each competitor).

The honor marks the third consecutive year a Miner has won the women’s track performer of the meet after Burgher took the accolade in back-to-back seasons (2023, 2024).

Sule joins Burgher along with Tobi Amusan (2017) and Lillian Koech (2015) to be named the women’s track performer of the meet since it started in 2014.

Sule will continue to run in 2025 as she’ll compete at the 2025 NCAA West First Round in College Station, Texas, starting on Thursday, May 29.

Sule will see action in the 100 first round at 7 p.m. CT/6 MDT, in the 200 first round at 8:45 p.m. CT/7:45 MDT, and the 4x10 quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT/4 MDT in E.B. Cushing Stadium. The action will be streamed on ESPN+.

In the NCAA West Region rankings, Sule is currently 15th in the 100 (11.22) and 18th in the 200 (22.97). The UTEP women’s 4x1 team ranks ninth (43.72), while the 4x4 is 24th (3:37.56).