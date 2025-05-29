UTEP’s 2025 kickoff times & television schedule

DALLAS, Texas - Conference USA officially announced the football television selections and kick-off times for UTEP on Thursday.

The Miners will play five nationally-televised contests in 2025, including three within league action.

UTEP will play three games on the CBS Sports Network (at Utah State, vs. Liberty, at Sam Houston) and one on ESPNU (at Kennesaw State).

One game is scheduled for an ESPN+ stream (vs. UT Martin), while six others are tentatively slated for ESPN Platforms (vs. ULM, vs. LA Tech, vs. Jax State, at Missouri State, vs. NM State, at Delaware).

UTEP will also play one game on the SEC Network (at Texas).

A trio of UTEP home games will kick off at 7 p.m. MT (UT Martin on Sept. 6, ULM on Sept. 20, LA Tech on Sept. 27).

The Miners will host one weekday game (Wednesday, Oct. 8) against Liberty at 6 p.m. UTEP’s final two home contests (Jax State, NM State) will kick off at 1 p.m.

The Miners will open the 2025 campaign on the road at Mountain West Conference school Utah State on Saturday, Aug. 30, on CBSSN at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Saturday, Sept. 6, is the home opener against FCS opponent UT Martin with kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT in the Sun Bowl and streamed on ESPN+.

The Miners and Skyhawks will tangle for the first time.

UTEP will head to Austin to take on national power Texas at 2:15 p.m. MT on the SEC Network on Saturday, Sept. 13.

It’s the Miners’ first game against the Longhorns in Austin since 2020.

UTEP will close out nonconference action in the Sun Bowl against ULM at 7 p.m. (ESPN Platforms) on Saturday, Sept. 20.

CUSA play commences in the Sun Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 27, against LA Tech at 7 p.m. MT (ESPN Platforms).

League action continues in El Paso when the Miners host Liberty in the first of CUSA’s “Midweek Madness” action on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. and nationally televised on CBSSN.

The Miners return for another Wednesday (Oct. 15) matchup, this time on the road at Sam Houston on CBSSN at 5 p.m. MT. The contest will be played in Houston at Shell Energy Stadium.

UTEP will close out midweek games on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Kennesaw State on ESPNU at 5 p.m. MT.

This will mark the Miners’ first-ever road game at KSU.

The Miners return to The Sun City to host Jax State with kickoff set for 1 p.m. MT (ESPN Platforms). It will mark Jax State’s first game in El Paso.

UTEP will hit the road for its first matchup in program history against Missouri State at 1 p.m. MT (ESPN Platforms).

The Miners will close out home action against rival NM State in the 102nd Battle of I-10 at 1 p.m. MT (ESPN Platforms).

The 2025 regular season will close out at Delaware, marking the two programs’ first-ever matchup at 11 a.m. MT (ESPN Platforms).

UTEP FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

UTEP football season tickets are on sale now. The UTEP season ticketing process has been reimagined for the 2025 season. The new pricing structure places value on proximity to the field and the yard line.

The Gold Deluxe section will make its debut in 2025. The Gold Deluxe section is located directly underneath the outdoor club seating and features mesh chairback seating as well as access to the GECU Terrace.

Fans who purchase season tickets for the 2025 campaign will have the opportunity to renew at the same price for UTEP’s historic, inaugural season in the Mountain West Conference in 2026.

UTEP season tickets start at just $90. To purchase, visit www.UTEPMiners.com or call (915) 747-UTEP.

New season tickets: ISM | UTEP Athletics

Renewals: https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/invoice/

QUICK NOTES ON EACH CONTEST

WEEK 1 (Sat., Aug. 30) at Utah State Aggies (Mountain West Conference)

5:30 p.m. MT | CBSSN | Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

2024 Record: 4-8, 3-4 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-0

Last meeting: Dec. 20, 2014 – UTEP 6, Utah State 21 (New Mexico Bowl)

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 6) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (Ohio Valley Conference)

7 p.m. MT | ESPN+ | Sun Bowl Stadium

2024 Record: 9-5, 6-2 OVC (lost to Montana State, 49-17, in FCS Playoff Second Round)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 13) at Texas Longhorns (Southeastern Conference)

2:15 p.m. MT | SEC Network | Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

2024 Record: 13-3, 7-1 SEC (lost to no. 6 Ohio State, 28-14, in Cotton Bowl, CFP Semis)

All-time vs. UTEP: 6-0

Last meeting: Sept. 12, 2020 – UTEP 3, at #14 Texas 59

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 20) vs. ULM Warhawks (Sun Belt Conference)

7 p.m. MT | ESPN Platforms | Sun Bowl Stadium

2024 Record: 5-7, 3-5 SBC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2020 – UTEP 31, at ULM 6

WEEK 5 (Sat., Sept. 27) vs. LA Tech Bulldogs (Conference USA)

7 p.m. MT | ESPN Platforms | Sun Bowl Stadium

2024 Record: 5-8, 4-4 CUSA (lost to #19 Army, 27-6, in Independence Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 17-3-1

Last meeting: Oct. 22, 2024 – UTEP 10, at LA Tech 14

WEEK 6 (Wed., Oct. 8) vs. Liberty Flames (Conference USA)

6 p.m. MT | CBSSN | Sun Bowl Stadium

2024 Record: 8-4, 5-3 CUSA (lost to Buffalo, 26-7, in Bahamas Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 2-0

Last meeting: Sept. 14, 2024 – UTEP 10, at Liberty 28

WEEK 7 (Wed., Oct. 15) at Sam Houston Bearkats (Conference USA)

5 p.m. MT | CBSSN | Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

2024 Record: 10-3, 6-2 CUSA (defeated Georgia Southern, 31-26, in New Orleans Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-3

Last meeting: Oct. 3, 2024 – at UTEP 21, SHSU 41

WEEK 8 (Tue., Oct. 28) at Kennesaw State Owls (Conference USA)

5 p.m. MT | ESPNU | Fifth Third Stadium

2024 Record: 2-10, 2-6 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2024 – at UTEP 43, KSU 35 2OT

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 8) vs. Jax State Gamecocks (Conference USA)

1 p.m. MT | ESPN Platforms | Sun Bowl Stadium

2024 Record: 9-5, 7-1 CUSA (lost to Ohio, 30-27, in StaffDNA Cure Bowl

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-0

Last meeting: Aug. 26, 2023 – UTEP 14, at Jax State 17

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 15) at Missouri State Bears (Conference USA)

1 p.m. MT | ESPN Platforms | Robert W. Plaster Stadium

2024 Record: 8-4, 6-2 MVFC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 11 (Sat., Nov. 22) vs. NM State Aggies (Conference USA)

1 p.m. MT | ESPN Platforms | Sun Bowl Stadium

2024 Record: 3-9, 2-6 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 39-60-2 (102nd meeting)

Last meeting: Nov. 30, 2024 – UTEP 42, at NM State 35

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 29) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (Conference USA)

11 a.m. MT | ESPN Platforms | Delaware Stadium

2024 Record: 9-2, 6-2 CAA

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

2025 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Aug. 30 – at Utah State (5:30 pm, CBSSN)

Sat., Sept. 6 – UTM (7 pm, ESPN+)

Sat., Sept. 13 – at Texas (2:15 pm, SEC Network)

Sat., Sept. 20 – ULM (7 pm, ESPN Platforms)

Sat., Sept. 27 – LA Tech* (7 pm, ESPN Platforms)

Wed., Oct. 8 – Liberty* (6 pm, CBSSN)

Wed., Oct. 15 – at Sam Houston* (5 pm, CBSSN)

Tue., Oct. 28 – at Kennesaw State* (5 pm, ESPNU)

Sat., Nov. 8 – Jax State* (1 pm, ESPN Platforms)

Sat., Nov. 15 – at Missouri State* (1 pm, ESPN Platforms)

Sat., Nov. 22 – NM State* (1 pm, ESPN Platforms)

Sat., Nov. 29 – at Delaware* (11 am, ESPN Platforms)

*CUSA Contest

BOLD – Home Game

All times Mountain

Bye weeks: Oct. 4, Oct. 21