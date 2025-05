EL PASO, Texas - Not one, but two runners from Burges high school will be joining UTEP's cross county and track teams.

Friday afternoon, seniors Malin Arnoldussen and Jacob Yeager put pen to paper during a signing ceremony.

Arnoldussen was a state qualifier this past season, while Yeager won a medal at the regional track and field meet.

Both runners will now go from being teammates in high school to now being teammates for their hometown Miners.