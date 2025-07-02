UTEP single-game tickets for football, soccer, volleyball on sale now

EL PASO, Texas - Miner fans can now purchase single-game tickets for UTEP football, soccer and volleyball.

“El Paso’s Teams” will commence the 2025-26 athletic season on Aug. 14 with UTEP soccer hosting Abilene Christian.

The UTEP football team will have its home opener on Sept. 6 against UT Martin, and UTEP volleyball will leap into action in the 915 on Sept. 11 against UCLA.

2025-26 UTEP Season/Single-Game Tickets Link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/buy#/.

UTEP football will host six home games at Sun Bowl Stadium in 2025; tickets start at just $20. The Miners’ “Sun City Game” is Sept. 6, against UT Martin. The Sun City ticket/t-shirt promotion is $40 to get a ticket and t-shirt in sections 10-15. Season ticket holders and/or anyone who has bought a ticket can add on a t-shirt for $25. UTEP will also host ULM (Sept. 20), and Conference USA foes LA Tech (Sept. 27), Liberty (Wed., Oct. 8), Jax State (Nov. 8) and rival NM State (Nov. 22).

UTEP volleyball will play 11 home matches at “Club Memorial”; tickets start at only $13. The Miners will open the home portion of the schedule against Big Ten power UCLA in the “Sun City Game” on Sept. 11. The Bruins are part of the Sun City Classic as the Miners will also welcome Texas Southern (Sept. 12) and Oral Roberts (Sept. 13). UTEP will host CUSA opponents Liberty (Oct. 3-4), LA Tech (Oct. 17-18), Missouri State (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) and FIU (Nov. 14-15).

UTEP soccer will host eight matches at University Field; tickets start at only $10. The Miners will kick off the athletic season at home against ACU in the “Sun City Game” on Aug. 14. There will be concessions specials all season (announced at a later date). The Miners will also host Texas Southern (Aug. 17), Tarleton State (Aug. 28), Stephen F. Austin (Aug. 31), and CUSA foes Liberty (Sept. 25), Delaware (Sept. 28), Kennesaw State (Oct. 4) and rival NM State (Oct. 25).

The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can call 915.747.UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu or stop by at 500 W. University Ave., 79968-0579.